SKF to publish Q3 report on 30 October

News provided by

SKF

Oct 16, 2024, 02:24 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q3 results for 2024 on 30 October at approximately 07:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/6703fe36b2cedb000e390899/aherus  
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/quarterly-reports

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected].

Aktiebolaget SKF
      (publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; e-mail: [email protected]

