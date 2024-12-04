SKF to showcase innovative solutions at the Tech and Innovation summit

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF to unveil a broad range of products and solutions to continue serving customers with more efficient, reliable, and sustainable technologies. You are welcome to join the webcast on December 11 - 12. The Tech and Innovation summit, a one-hour virtual event, themed "Turning motion into meaning", puts the spotlight on innovations essential for addressing urgent global issues like climate change and resource scarcity.

Innovation and technology development is core at SKF. The Group's strategy is designed to create significant customer value in targeted markets through sustained innovation leadership and increased efficiency. With a focus on empowering customers to transform their operations and drive greater sustainability, SKF has during the last years transformed its R&D portfolio so that more than 90% of the projects are focused on high-growth segments.

"Today, customers across industries are looking for solutions that promote greater decarbonization and sustainability. We will showcase technologies that pave the way for customers to meet their evolving needs and accelerate sustainable growth. By doing so, we are advancing our strategy through enhanced innovation in high-growth segments," says Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO.

The Tech and Innovation summit focuses on tailored solutions aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and reducing emissions for customers in industries like railways, machine tools, metals, mining, industrial electrical systems, and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning).

"Exploring and maximizing the immense possibilities of technology to develop intelligent and clean solutions is what we do at SKF. We accelerate our efforts to develop and bring to market innovative solutions that enhance productivity, efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, and deliver sustainable value for industries and societies," says Annika Ölme, CTO and Senior Vice President, Technology Development.

Read more on the Tech and Innovation Summit

The live webcast of the event will be available via this link - Join event

Dec 11 : 10 am CET (EMEA), 10 am IST ( India and Southeast Asia ), 9 am PT / 12 pm ET (Americas)

: (EMEA), ( and ), / (Americas) Dec 12 : 12 pm CST ( China and Northeast Asia )

A replay of the summit will be available after the event's conclusion on the website for on demand watch.

For further information, or to book interviews please contact: Aparna Srivastava, Head of Communication, Technology Development, +46 707 576 468; [email protected]

Products and solutions showcased at the Tech & Innovation summit

SKF Infinium - the next generation of bearings

SKF is transforming the manufacturing and use of bearings with a revolutionary model that maximizes material use through a circular approach. This model enables SKF Infinium – the next generation of bearings, where products have multiple lifecycles with significantly less energy consumption and raw materials compared to new manufacturing, reducing CO2 emissions through a circularity-focused design. Not only is this approach feasible, but it is also profitable for customers, as evidenced by SKF Infinium performing in some of the toughest operating environments. Link to press release

Innovative HVAC solutions to address climate change

Buildings are responsible for approximately 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, making energy-efficient HVAC solutions crucial for reducing environmental impact. High speed electric motors on Magnetic bearings have emerged as a leading technology in addressing the energy efficiency and environmental challenges of the HVAC industry. Magnetic bearings eliminate friction and wear, needing no oil lubrication and ensuring a clean, pollution-free operating environment. Already used in energy, semiconductor, and machine tool industries, this technology can boost energy efficiency by over 95%, far exceeding standard motors. Magnetic bearings provide a reliable, efficient, and sustainable solution in response to concerns about climate change and energy use.

Improved reliability in railways

SKF's new range of tapered roller bearings, developed in close collaboration with the customer, enhances performance and durability for demanding track conditions. They can handle up to 1.5 times higher dynamic loads and reduce friction by up to 20% in output shaft bearings, leading to lower energy consumption and improved sustainability.

Performance-enabling solution for industrial electrical systems

With global businesses aiming for net zero, the need for electric solutions is increasing. At the summit, a key highlight is SKF Hybrid ceramic bearings designed for the evolving needs in electrification and automation. SKF Hybrid ceramic bearings, which integrate steel rings with engineered ceramic rolling elements, can reduce friction by up to 50% with an optimized machine design and boost operating speeds by up to 25% compared to all steel bearings. The bearings' longevity, reduced energy use, and minimal maintenance requirements make them an efficient and sustainable choice for superior performance in many applications.

Advancing innovation with real-time load sensing in the mining sector

Mining companies need reliable data to optimize operations and meet growing demand for minerals. One of the most remarkable innovations introduced for the rapidly evolving mining industry is SKF Insight sensor-bearing system, providing real-time load data to the machine's control system. This helps customers to increase output, efficiency, and productivity, thereby maintaining their competitiveness.

Innovative solutions for increased machine tool productivity

As precision, automation and miniaturization evolve, the demands on machine tools keep growing. Productivity is boosted by speed, so SKF has developed the innovative UltraFast series of Super-precision bearings, delivering a perfect balance between speed and stiffness for faster machine performance. These bearings also offer significantly reduced frictional torque and other features to support the drive towards reduced energy use.

