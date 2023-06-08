SKF's New Alemite 20V Battery-Powered Grease Gun Delivers High-end Performance

News provided by

SKF USA

08 Jun, 2023, 15:32 ET

LANSDALE, Pa., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF offers a new, convenient line of battery-operated grease guns, the Alemite 20V Lithium-ion Series 598/599, designed to support all manual lubrication tasks in industrial settings. The grease gun provides high-end performance and exceptional reliability in a convenient design.

Continue Reading

"Lubrication jobs are nearly effortless with the thoughtful design of Alemite Series 598 and 599," says Nikhil Athale, Product Manager Tools and Equipment at SKF. "It works effortlessly in industrial applications and provides the performance and reliability needed to get the job done with a lightweight, ergonomic design."

The Alemite Series 598/599 tool features a balanced, ergonomic design with a lower weight for less physical strain on the user. The 598 tool comes with a 2.5mAh battery, while the 599 tool comes with a 4.0mAh battery, Its two-speed, dual-output capability lets the user adjust for low- or high-volume lubrication points, all with one grease gun. It delivers 6 oz/min on high and 4 oz/min on low. A clear-tube option provides confidence the right grease is in use.

The tool has a convenient, built-in LCD screen providing real-time information for users, including a pre-warning light for early action. The LCD display illuminates during stall conditions with a red backlight. The display shows exactly how much grease is left in the tube and flashes when a low grease condition occurs.

Alemite 598/599 Features:

  • Maximum peak pressure 10,000 psi (690 bar) 
  • Maximum operating pressure 6,000 psi (413 bar)
  • 48" hose
  • 4-point stand-up design
  • LCD display with LED working light
  • Bulk filler fitting and vent valve

Additional Product Information:

Media Contact:
Maria Orlando
Marketing Manager, Tools and Lubrication
[email protected]

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 129 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 96,933 million and the number of employees was 42,641. www.skf.com

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

SOURCE SKF USA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.