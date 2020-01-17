SKF's Year-end Results to be Published on 4 February 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SKF Group will publish its year-end results on 4 February 2020 at approximately 13:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to take part in a conference call, which will be held in English, at 14:00 (CET).

To join the conference call, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following details:

International: +44(0)2071-928000

Sweden: +46(0)8-5069-2180

United States: +1-631-510-7495

The conference ID for the call is either SKF or 3662219.

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: http://investors.skf.com/en/result-centre

