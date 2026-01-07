SKG Announces Exclusive Partnership with Allsteel and Strategic Business Transition with COREoi to Expand Market Leadership Across Texas

Exclusive partnership and strategic business transition unite industry leaders to deliver fast, smart, design-forward solutions for Texas organizations.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKG, one of the largest woman-owned businesses in Central Texas and a HUB-certified leader in commercial furniture and workplace solutions, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Allsteel, a leading manufacturer of design-forward furnishings, and a strategic business transition with COREoi. This alignment represents a powerful evolution in how SKG serves Texas organizations, integrating COREoi into the SKG brand and establishing SKG as the exclusive Allsteel dealer across Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.

The partnership brings cutting-edge, human-centric solutions into SKG's portfolio, enabling them to solve for space even more effectively. Clients will be the ultimate beneficiary of thoughtfully curated product access and a consistent, approachable experience designed to meet them where they are.

"Our mission remains unchanged," said Beth Goff-McMillan, CEO of SKG. "We're here to create environments that unlock the full potential of people and organizations by getting everyone in the right space - physically, mentally, and emotionally. This partnership and transition allow us to deliver on that mission with approachable product agility, design depth, and operational alignment."

Clients across industries - from state agencies and school districts to tech firms and major corporate tenants - can expect efficient timelines, expanded product access, and a seamless, end-to-end experience. Backed by Allsteel's expansive portfolio and SKG's client-first model, the partnership supports an integrated project journey from planning through installation and beyond.

"We value SKG's client focus and deep market understanding," said Lauren Hession, VP and General Manager of Contract Furniture at Allsteel. "This partnership will provide enhanced service continuity and allow us to support a broader range of clients' collective needs."

As the market continues to evolve, SKG and Allsteel are setting a new standard for what workplace partnerships can deliver - designed for what's next, grounded in service, and built to scale with intention.

About SKG

SKG is a HUB-certified, 100% woman-owned commercial furniture dealership based in Central Texas. Founded over 30 years ago, SKG provides end-to-end workplace solutions that help organizations in every industry create environments where their people can do their best work. With showrooms and warehouses in both Austin and San Antonio, SKG's in-house team delivers expertise in office furniture, interior technology, and space planning – offering seamless execution from concept to completion while maintaining a client-first philosophy at its core. For more, please visit skgtexas.com.

About Allsteel

Since 1912, Allsteel, an HNI Company, has offered a world-class, comprehensive range of workplace products and solutions. We simplify the office planning process by helping our customers align their workplace strategy with their business strategy. The result is fit-to-business solutions that deliver meaningful change in a way that works for them today, as well as tomorrow. Allsteel has showrooms in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. For additional information, visit www.allsteeloffice.com.

SOURCE SKG