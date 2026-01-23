SKG Emerges Post-Combination, Targets Nasdaq IPO to Scale Cloud Logistics Solutions for Global Markets

Strategic Collaboration with KEC to Accelerate U.S. Market Penetration via AI-Powered Logistics SaaS Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Kreate Group Limited (SKG), a strategic partner for cloud logistics transformation, officially announced its establishment. The venture is backed by leading institutional investors Oceanus Family Office and Caelus Global Strategy Fund SPC. The group, composed of three industry leaders: Smart Minds Holdings Limited, Times Express Limited (TEX), and H2N Limited (H2N) was formed through certain transactions completed in August 2025, with key attendees including Mr. Carl Chan, Director of SKG, Mr. Ben Cheung, Managing Director of TEX, and Mr. Jimmy Ling, Managing Director of H2N. SKG has outlined a clear roadmap: leveraging the U.S. as a gateway to global markets, advancing long-term capital market expansion, and driving growth through an expanded global operational footprint.

According to research from Grand View Research, the global cloud logistics market is experiencing robust growth, with a market size of approximately USD 21.55 billion in 2024 and a projected value of USD 46.31 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2025 to 2030. SKG's entry into this high-growth sector aligns perfectly with the U.S. market's demand for scalable, data-driven logistics solutions backed by the group's solid operational capabilities: processing over 500,000 orders monthly, serving more than 310,000 global B2C customers, boasting over 24 years of deep logistics industry expertise and more than 9 years of Software as a Service (SaaS) innovation expertise. Leveraging its robust local and global operational capabilities, SKG has partnered with KEC (Hong Kong) Limited (KEC), aiming to further enhance its SaaS innovation capabilities.

For the U.S. market, SKG's merger will unlock key competitive advantages and achieve a milestone breakthrough in the capital market. By leveraging the synergies of its three core brands, the group aims to triple its revenue—representing 2 to 3 times growth—within three years and achieve a net profit margin of 15-20%. Its specific synergistic strengths are as follows:

- Smart Minds: A tech-driven SaaS provider specializing in delivery management, real-time fleet visibility, and optimization

- TEX: Tech-driven HK/Macau logistics (B2B/B2C transport, warehousing, manpower)

- H2N: Leading cross-border logistics and consolidation with proprietary technology

These brand synergies differentiate SKG from major competitors, enabling the group to build an end-to-end logistics ecosystem spanning cross-border transportation to last-mile delivery, fully supported by AI and cloud infrastructure. Its core product portfolio includes AI-powered SaaS fleet optimization solutions, boosting rider performance by up to 90% and offering customized enterprise-grade platforms, which precisely address the core needs of the U.S. retail, e-commerce, F&B, and manufacturing sectors for operational visibility and cost reduction.

Notably, SKG has entered into a strategic collaboration with KEC, a subsidiary of KLN Logistics Group Limited, an international logistics services provider with headquarters in Hong Kong.

The two entities will co-develop AI-powered logistics SaaS platforms to serve enterprise and SME customers worldwide, leveraging both SKG's strengths in logistics technology, data platforms and AI-driven optimization, and KLN Logistics Group Limited's extensive logistics infrastructure, regional market access capabilities, and rich experience in e-commerce and cross-border logistics. It aims at addressing the needs of customers across all sizes: delivering scalable, customizable solutions for large enterprises and standardized, efficient, technology-enabled logistics capabilities for SMEs.

SKG has laid out a clear plan to list on the Nasdaq, a key milestone in its U.S. capital market strategy that will be rolled out in phases. This roadmap fully demonstrates the group's confidence in long-term value creation and aligns closely with U.S. capital market expectations. As a logistics technology enterprise poised for growth in the U.S. market, SKG's M&A strategy will further strengthen its ecosystem: with a focus on supply chain fulfillment, AI automation, and IT optimization sectors across the Asia-Pacific, U.S., and European markets to expand technical capabilities and enhance its global service network beyond the U.S.

Mr. Chiu Ka Ki, CEO and Director of Smart Kreate Group (SKG), stated: "This merger marks a pivotal milestone in SKG's journey to build a global logistics technology ecosystem. With a focus on data and AI, scalability, and customer-centric innovation, SKG is well-positioned to become a global market leader, delivering sustainable value to partners and investors."

At the core of SKG's U.S. market strategy is positioning the U.S. as a gateway to global markets, serving global e-commerce SMBs, regional distributors, and enterprises pursuing cross-border expansion. Its cloud logistics platform integrates end-to-end operational data, utilizing AI to optimize routing, capacity allocation, and network performance—directly addressing the U.S. market's core needs for efficiency and scalability in complex supply chains. Critically, SKG emphasizes that its U.S. operations leverage an extensive global service network, differentiating it from U.S.-based logistics technology firms through its Pan-Asian and globally integrated cloud logistics capabilities.

About Smart Kreate Group (SKG)

Smart Kreate Group Limited (SKG), a strategic partner for cloud logistics transformation, comprises three leading enterprises: Smart Minds Holdings Limited, Times Express Limited, and H2N Limited. Offering a comprehensive suite of services spanning last-mile delivery technology, fleet management, third-party logistics (3PL) integration, cross-border logistics, and SaaS innovation, the group delivers end-to-end AI-driven logistics solutions tailored to global enterprises and small-to-medium businesses (SMBs). Headquartered in Hong Kong and employing approximately 100 professionals, the group focuses on digitalization, operational efficiency, and sustainable logistics practices while striving to redefine modern supply chain management models.

For More Information

- SKG Website: https://smartkreategroup.com/

- SKG LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartkreategroup

- Smart Minds Website: https://www.smart-minds.io/en/

- Times Express Website: https://times-express.com/

- H2N Brands: Lotpost (https://www.lotpost.com/) and Manybo (https://www.manybo.com/#/)

