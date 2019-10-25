Ski and ride some of Eastern Canada's top ski mountains with the new L'EST GO card

ORFORD, QC, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Tourism Eastern Townships, in partnership with the region's four ski mountains, Mont SUTTON, Mont-Orford, Bromont, montagne d'expériences, and Destination Owl's Head, launches L'EST GO, a card offering discounted lift tickets redeemable at the four aforementioned ski mountains.

Not sure which destination to choose? No worries! The new L'EST GO card offers lift tickets redeemable at all four of the region's ski mountains. Enjoy savings of up to 40% on regular retail prices.

The new L’EST GO card: ski tickets redeemable in any of the 4 Eastern Townships ski mountains. Ski when and where you want! (CNW Group/Tourisme Cantons-de-L`Est)

The card is available online at www.lestgo.ski and between two and eight lift tickets can be purchased.

Ski and ride the Eastern Townships

Come play outside and discover the joys of winter in the Eastern Townships! The region is home to four ski mountains offering diverse on-hill and après experiences:

Sutton, Canada's finest glade skiing

Mont SUTTON, a major ski destination in Quebec, is known for its unique glade skiing concept suitable for beginners, intermediates and experts alike. Its network of interconnected trails developed in perfect harmony with the mountain's terrain means skiers and riders can enjoy a different line at every lap. Mont SUTTON also stands out for its authentic ambiance, unspoilt nature and exceptional snow conditions.

Mont-Orford, the highest vertical drop in the Eastern Townships

Mont-Orford is at the heart of the namesake national park and consists of three summits surrounded by sweeping vistas. It offers the highest vertical drop in the Eastern Townships—the fourth highest in the entire province—plus 61 trails (including 17 glades) and three snow parks serviced by five chairlifts. From the base of the mountain, guests can access Sépaq trails designated for cross-country skiing, fatbiking, alpine touring or snowshoeing for a truly diverse offering. The Corporation Ski & Golf Mont-Orford invites you to Go All Out!

Bromont, the largest illuminated skiable terrain in North America

Bromont, montagne d'expériences offers 450 acres of skiable terrain, 140 trails, including 32 glades and 102 illuminated trails for night skiing, spread across seven hillsides. With nine chairlifts and more than 1,275 snow guns, excellent conditions are guaranteed — day and night!

Owl's Head, the best-kept secret in the East

Owl's Head is 125 acres of skiable terrain suitable for every skill level—all with breathtaking views on Lac Memphrémagog and exceptional snow conditions. Indeed, after a major investment, a cutting-edge snowmaking system now covers over 80% of the terrain. With a 540 metre vertical drop, the fifth highest in Quebec, the mountain offers 50 trails, five chairlifts and one magic carpet.

More than just skiing

With stunning scenery, exceptional attractions (wine route, open-air planetarium, 107 year old monastery, etc.) and a thriving food scene—think local wine, beer and cheese producers, plus countless buzzy restaurants—the Eastern Townships is the ultimate destination for a weekend getaway with friends, family or a significant other. Make the most of your stay by exploring national parks, blissing out at internationally acclaimed spas, grabbing pints at craft breweries and checking in to a 5-star hotel… unless you'd prefer a cozy B&B or a cottage tucked along the treetops.

No matter how you choose to spend your time in the Eastern Townships, you're sure to enjoy a unique experience that's surprisingly close to home: We're a stone's throw from the U.S. border and less than four hours from Boston.

To learn more about the entire range of tourism offerings in the Eastern Townships - attractions, activities and special offers - visit EasternTownships.org.

About Tourism Eastern Townships

Tourisme Cantons-de-l'Est (TCE) – Tourism Eastern Townships – is an association of tourism enterprises (ATR) with a membership of over 550. Since 1978, TCE has been responsible for developing the local tourism industry, promoting the region's tourism offerings within Quebec and to international markets. The association adheres to the principles of sustainable development adopted by the region's communities and it is committed to promoting the natural environment and the quality of life in the Townships. The tourism industry is a dynamic economic sector. 10.3 million visitors (tourists and daytrippers) come to the Townships every year, accounting for 6.5 million overnights and generating $909 million in tourism revenues. Tourism supports some 20,000 jobs throughout the region.

