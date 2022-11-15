SKI CALIFORNIA PUTS SAFETY IN THE HANDS OF SKIERS AND RIDERS

Award-winning Mountain Safety Guide Goes Digital, Reflects Changes to Your Responsibility Code

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years after the original launch, Ski California and its member resorts have released a new, digital version of the award-winning Mountain Safety Guide. A tool used to educate skiers and riders about staying safe and making good decisions on the slopes, the new Mountain Safety Guide is available at safety.skicalifornia.org . The guide gives visitors a common set of safety guidelines used at member resorts in California and Nevada.

"We created the Mountain Safety Guide as a tool to teach skiers and riders how to be our partners in safety," said Michael Reitzell, Ski California president. "We want our guests to have a great experience, and to do that it is important to remind both new and veteran skiers and snowboarders about the inherent risks associated with winter sports, and their responsibility to be mindful of their ability and their surroundings."

The Guide includes safety information every guest should know – from what to do before skiing or riding to how to ride lifts, to understanding trail signage and navigating potential hazards, and learning deep snow and avalanche awareness. It also features the nearly 60-year-old "Your Responsibility Code," refreshed by the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) this year to add new elements and make it more current for today's skiers and riders.

Designed to be visually compelling and easy to navigate, the new Mountain Safety Guide blends the use of resort photography, video and animations to aid in the delivery of simple, informative messages. A library of safety-related videos Ski California has developed over recent years to engage with skiers and riders about a variety of on-mountain safety topics are also woven through the guide.

To encourage skiers and riders to become familiar with the Guide, completion of a short safety quiz enters participants who get at least 80% correct for a chance to win a 2023-24 Ski California Gold Pass (value $3,750). Valid at all 35 Ski California member resorts, the Gold Pass offers unlimited resort access and is fully transferable.

Origin Outside in Whistler, Canada, developed the new Mountain Safety. The Guide is supported by NSAA, Association of Professional Patrollers, National Ski Patrol, U.S. Forest Service, American Association of Snowboard Instructors, Professional Ski Instructors of America, Sierra Avalanche Center, High Fives Foundation, Jones Snowboards, and Atomic.

Learn more about Ski California and the Mountain Safety Guide at safety.skicalifornia.org . Guests should also expect to find the guide available through QR codes at their favorite resorts this winter.

About Ski California

Ski California® (aka California Ski Industry Association®) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association representing 35 ski resorts in California and Nevada. Watch What is Ski California , and for more information please visit skicalifornia.org .

