Ski-Doo Unveils New, Improved Features and Technologies to Make the Most Out of Winter

Skandic and Tundra Models: Next-Level Comfort and Versatility

Already the clear leader in the Utility segment with strong, reliable performance day in and day out, the 2027 Ski-Doo Skandic and Tundra raise the bar further:

Built on the REV Gen5 platform in 2027 for cutting-edge technology and modern styling, now standard on all models.

in 2027 for cutting-edge technology and modern styling, now standard on all models. Equipped with the uMotion rear suspension that incorporates the latest design concepts to deliver exceptional on- and off-trail performance and comfort.

that incorporates the latest design concepts to deliver exceptional on- and off-trail performance and comfort. Enhanced versatility with the Multi LinQ Plate for full accessory integration and a redesigned Cargo Box (SE package only) for quick adaptability.

for full accessory integration and a redesigned (SE package only) for quick adaptability. Modern look and feel combined with unmatched capability make Skandic and Tundra the ultimate utility snowmobiles for work and play.

Expedition LE: Best Value with Premium Features

For 2027, Ski-Doo brings the Expedition model to new places with the combination of the 16-inch platform and the premium features of the LE package - and delivers it at a price that makes it more accessible than ever. That's value anyone can appreciate.

New 16-inch-wide track Expedition LE version comes with heated and shielded handholds with visor plug for the passenger, driver visor plug, mirrors, HD front bumper, rear rack, upgraded shocks and more.

comes with heated and shielded handholds with visor plug for the passenger, driver visor plug, mirrors, HD front bumper, rear rack, upgraded shocks and more. Special rich LE color scheme lets it stand out amongst its peers.

Rotax 600RR E-TEC Engine: Class-leading Power with Smart Technology

A new engine that provides the middle horsepower 2-stroke buyer exactly what they want: more power and faster response with less operating costs - plus some extra benefits.

Most powerful engine in its class with 130 horsepower.

engine in its class with Same booster injectors from 600RS E-TEC and 850 E-TEC engines for 20% faster throttle response and instantaneous acceleration .

. Oil consumption is reduced by 20%. Riders can be confident of long engine life when using the new XPS E-TEC MAX formula oil.

Industry-first Sport and Eco modes on a 2-stroke engine. Eco Mode reduces fuel consumption by 5%. Riders will also appreciate the Eco Mode performance as it reacts to throttle demands seamlessly for more power, then returns to Eco automatically.

modes on a 2-stroke engine. Industry-first Silent-Stop technology allows easy conversation or listening when engaged, and can be switched on and off as desired.

Deep Snow Models: Lighter, Stronger, More Agile

Inspired by the most extreme Ski-Doo deep snow riders, mountain fanatics will find 2027 Freeride and Summit models pushing innovation further:

Up to 14 lbs (6.3 kg) weight reduction on the Freeride with the first lightweight OEM 147 x 15 x 3-inch track with a 3.5 -inch pitch in 2027 - which makes the 147-inch version 18 lbs (8.2 kg) lighter over the past two years - and up to 10 lbs (4.5 kg) less on the 154 and 146 length versions in that time frame 1 .

on the with the first lightweight OEM 147 x 15 x 3-inch track with a 3.5 -inch pitch in 2027 - which makes the 147-inch version 18 lbs (8.2 kg) lighter over the past two years - and up to 10 lbs (4.5 kg) less on the 154 and 146 length versions in that time frame . Freeride with the adjustable limiter strap and bright Ultraviolet II color embraces a mullet attitude – business in front and party out back – that reflects the rider's boldness.

with the adjustable limiter strap and bright embraces a mullet attitude – business in front and party out back – that reflects the rider's boldness. Summit Expert loses another 4 lbs (1.8 kg) for a total of 12 lbs (5.4 kg) in two years as it adds the tMotion L/O with coil over rear suspension , forged aluminum a-arms and lighter frame components 1 .

loses another 4 lbs (1.8 kg) for a total of 12 lbs (5.4 kg) in two years as it adds the , forged aluminum a-arms and lighter frame components . Summit Edge, only available in North America, aligns with Expert characteristics and features while Summit Adrenaline aligns with X characteristics and features while dropping 4 (1.8 kg) and 8 lbs (3.6 kg) respectively1.

Exclusive 20th Anniversary X-RS Packages

MXZ, Renegade and Backcountry X-RS packages that celebrate racing heritage and the first X-RS that formed the most direct link of race track technology to production snowmobiles.

that celebrate racing heritage and the first X-RS that formed the most direct link of race track technology to production snowmobiles. Special coloration and details make these stand out – including Evo Bee emblems that are a throwback to one of the most intense racing times in snowmobile history.

For complete details on the 2027 Ski-Doo lineup, visit www.ski-doo.com .

1 Wet weights used for these specifications, meaning the product was full of fuel, oil and coolant, the way they would be ridden.

