Ski N See Tunes Up Customer Outreach and Support with Ascent360

GOLDEN, Colo., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ascent360 announced that Ski N See, a rental and retail chain with 14 Utah locations, is its newest customer. By shifting its focus to locals and upgrading to automated, data-driven campaigns (or A360 Plays) during the pandemic slowdown, Ski N See is poised to emerge stronger.

Ski N See opened its doors to Utah's Wasatch Front ski community in 1987. With a staff comprised of passionate skiers and snowboarders, the locally owned business has always emphasized outstanding service, rental and gear options at fair prices. Ski N See's main goal is helping skiers and snowboarders make memories on the mountain, so it strives to minimize the lines and stresses of renting or buying gear to make the process as fast and seamless as possible. "We really want boarders and skiers to have zero stress when picking up or dropping off equipment so they can stay focused on fun while they are on the slopes," explained Andrew Emery, Digital Marketing Manager, Ski N See.

Historically, tourism has been a big driver of Ski N See's business. Not surprisingly, however, tourist business declined during the COVID-19 pandemic while rentals and purchases from locals looking for outside adventure increased. With less happening for the 2020/2021 winter, Ski N See wanted to avoid complacency; rather than simply waiting out the pandemic, it decided to retool its marketing approach and campaigns and set itself up for success when customers return in earnest. "We were looking for a way to better target customers by their locations, interests in skiing or snowboarding, ability level and other factors so the play-driven Ascent360 approach was a perfect fit," said Emery.

Ski N See will integrate data from its Magento Commerce, EZ RentOut and AppCard systems into Ascent360. "We're excited to get Golden Records for each of our customers and set up new marketing plays," said Emery. "The ability to easily send every customer right-time messages and promotions about rental equipment and gear is huge. We'll be able to provide even better service that further strengthens our relationships with customers."

"With Ascent360, Ski N See will have invaluable insights from all of its data that will allow it to reconnect with customers in a meaningful way as things normalize and keep them even more engaged moving forward," added Scott Buelter, CEO at Ascent360.

