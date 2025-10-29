Skibell Fine Jewelry to Debut Limited-Edition Bart Forbes Chronos Collection

The Premier Dallas Luxury Jewelry Store Will Mark the Launch with a Charity Giveback Event

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the start of the holiday shopping season, Dallas's own Skibell Fine Jewelry is partnering with renowned illustrator artist Bart Forbes to debut a limited-edition Chronos collection. The luxury jewelry store is widely recognized for its selection of beautifully crafted custom, designer and estate jewelry, as well as appraisals, repairs and consignments while Forbes is celebrated for his golf masterpieces and commissioned works. Featuring three unique timepieces, each watch embodies the timeless elegance and craftsmanship synonymous with both entities.

With only 100 of each Chronos watch design available, those in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are invited to a special event on Saturday, Nov. 1 to preview and purchase the pieces. With Forbes himself in attendance, guests will also have the opportunity to view other select art pieces, including his iconic golf and sports works, that they can have signed. A portion of each purchase made will go directly to support Wipe Out Kids' Cancer through their Buddy Bags initiative, supplying one Buddy Bag for a child in need.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bart to Skibell for an unforgettable afternoon as we celebrate the launch of the Chronos collection, with each piece delicately produced with the utmost precision and attention to detail by one of the greatest artists of our time," said Lyn Skibell, President of Skibell Jewelry. "Our customers value one-of-a-kind items and we can't wait to bring these three timepieces to them which they are sure to love."

The event will take place from 2-6pm at Skibell Fine Jewelry located at 8411 Preston Road, #110 in Dallas. Additionally, a grand prize drawing will be held to win one of the Chronos watches. Meanwhile, early attendees will be able to pick up a mix of signed prints from Forbes, including his famous 16th at Augusta, one of the world's most celebrated golf holes. Small bites as well as drinks like the Mint Julep, a nod to his Kentucky Derby roots, will be served. For more information and to register, visit www.skibellfinejewelry.com .

