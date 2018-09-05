Ski.com To Hire Mountain Enthusiast To Travel The World For Ski.com's Epic Dream Job

"We have been in the business of ski travel for 47 years and even our team of experienced, well-traveled Mountain Travel Experts haven't been on a ski trip this epic," said Dan Sherman Ski.com chief marketing officer. "We are excited to partner with the Epic Pass and other iconic ski and travel brands to hire an adventurer who will highlight what it's like to literally travel around the world on a single ski trip."

The ideal candidate must have a serious desire to travel to some of the most amazing mountain destinations in the United States, Canada, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, France and Japan; must be able to ski and/or snowboard and must love après, mingling with locals and documenting new experiences.

To apply, interested job seekers must submit an application video between September 5 and October 15, 2018 explaining in 60 seconds or less what makes them the perfect candidate. For more information and to apply, applicants should visit www.ski.com/dreamjob or apply by posting an application video to Instagram tagging @skicom, @epicpass and using the hashtag #EpicDreamJob. Ski.com will announce who has been selected for the job on October 30, 2018.

The Epic Pass™ offers unlimited, unrestricted access to 19 mountain resorts plus additional access to 46 more, including 20 new mountains for the 2018-19 season. Discover 65 of the world's premier resorts throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, France, Switzerland, Italy, and Austria. The Epic Pass pays for itself in just over four days of skiing or snowboarding. Learn more at www.epicpass.com.

About Ski.com



Founded in 1971 in the heart of Colorado ski country, Aspen-headquartered Ski.com is North America's largest provider of mountain vacation packages and an industry leader in online travel technology. The company specializes in booking custom ski vacations at more than 120 of the most popular ski resorts and heli- and cat-skiing destinations in North America, Europe, Japan and South America and offers the largest collection of mountain lodging and ski-vacation components, including discounted lift tickets, flights, equipment rental, ski school, activities and more. Providing unsurpassed mountain-travel expertise, Ski.com's 70 Mountain Travel Experts average 26 years of experience in the ski travel industry.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE : MTN )



Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 11 world-class mountain resorts and three urban ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher in Australia; Stowe in Vermont; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota and Mt. Brighton in Michigan. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE : MTN ). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com.

