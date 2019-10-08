'Skid Row Marathon' Documentary Highlights One Man's Journey to Provide Hope, End Homelessness

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a successful festival run, the acclaimed documentary "Skid Row Marathon" will debut nationwide for a one-day event on October 14 at 7:00 p.m. local time via Fathom participating theaters. The film follows Los Angeles criminal court judge Craig Mitchell who starts a running club on LA's notorious Skid Row and begins training ex-criminals and people recovering from homelessness and addiction to run marathons as they fight to transform their lives.

"Running is a mechanism for the participants to build relationships," said Mitchell. "Everybody is welcome. We affirm. We listen. We support."

Mitchell started the running club in 2012 as a way to help the homeless problem in Los Angeles as a complement to The Midnight Mission shelter's programs. Now, the twice-weekly run includes upwards of 75 people, ranging from the homeless to recovering addicts, lawyers, social workers, students and off-duty LAPD officers. Mitchell and club members have run marathons in Ghana, Rome, Vietnam and Jerusalem.

"Skid Row Marathon," which tells a story of hope, friendship and dignity, has won 23 festival awards around the world. Filmmaker Mark Hayes believes the positive message of compassion and kindness, and one man's attempt to do his part to help end the epidemic of homelessness, is what audiences are responding to.

"Los Angeles County has over 59,000 homeless people which represents the largest concentration of homeless in America," stated Hayes. "Our hope is that the powerful stories of Judge Mitchell and the members of the Skid Row Running Club we follow in the film will empower people across the nation to become part of the conversation and the eventual eradication of homelessness."

Tickets for "Skid Row Marathon" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. A complete list of theaters is available at the Fathom Events website.

For artwork/photos related to "Skid Row Marathon" visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

http://www.FathomEvents.com

