Skidabrader Debuts Dedicated Aviation Division, Announcing John Hunter as Director of Aviation Services

News provided by

Skidabrader Group LLC

06 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

Industry Veteran Focused on Expanding Division's Work with Top Airfields and Bases Nationally

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skidabrader, a leading innovator in pavement maintenance, proudly announces the launch of its Aviation Division, dedicated to providing cost-effective solutions for runway friction recovery. John Hunter, a seasoned industry professional with more than 20 years' experience in airfield pavement maintenance, will lead the division as Director of Aviation Services.

Continue Reading
John Hunter, Director of Aviation Services, Aviation Division at Skidabrader
John Hunter, Director of Aviation Services, Aviation Division at Skidabrader

Hunter's extensive background encompasses sales, management, contracting, and manufacturing within the pavement maintenance industry. He is actively involved in local, state and national industry trade conferences, offering educational sessions and collaborating with airports, consulting engineers, and State Aeronautics Departments to develop pavement maintenance solutions and long-term strategies.

"Airports are vital lifelines for civilian and military communities of all sizes, and our services directly relate to safety, the most important concept in aviation," commented John Hunter. "I'm pleased we can deliver cost-effective solutions for runway friction recovery, and look forward to developing solutions for our broad set of airport and airfield customers and stakeholders."

Skidabrader's Aviation Division currently serves dozens of military and civilian airports, providing abrading and an ultra-high pressure water process, ensuring the safest possible runway conditions in the face of challenges posed by constant tire scuffing and rubber build-up. The bi-directional abrasion process brings runway texture back into FAA compliance and promotes surface drainage, allowing tires to make contact with new points of aggregate, and improving friction results. This new division reinforces Skidabrader's commitment to safety and innovation in the airfield industry.

"We collectively have hundreds of years of expertise in pavement texturing, and we're seeing strong growth in the aviation, airport and airfield spaces, based on results we're driving for private industry, public sites and multiple branches of the military," commented Skidabrader CEO Stephen Klugherz. "John is broadly well-respected, and we're proud he's taking the helm to lead our team of industry experts."

About Skidabrader
Skidabrader, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading company specializing in innovative pavement maintenance, texturing and hard surface friction recovery to increase the safety of airports, runways, roads and bridges. Customers include Texas Department of Transportation, Maryland State Highway Administration, Nevada Department of Transportation, Dallas Fort-Worth Airport and Toronto-Pearson Airport. Skidabrader is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bard Global Group. For more information, visit Skidabrader.com.

Skidabrader Media Contact
(W)right On Communications
Larry Smalheiser
[email protected]
925-413-3137

SOURCE Skidabrader Group LLC

Also from this source

Cyclone Technology Launches Motorsports Division, Revolutionizing Track Maintenance

Cyclone Technology Launches Motorsports Division, Revolutionizing Track Maintenance

Cyclone Technology, a global leader of high-quality hard surface cleaning and paint and rubber removal equipment, today announced the formation of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Advertising

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.