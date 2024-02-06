Skidabrader Debuts Dedicated Aviation Division, Announcing John Hunter as Director of Aviation Services

Industry Veteran Focused on Expanding Division's Work with Top Airfields and Bases Nationally

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skidabrader, a leading innovator in pavement maintenance, proudly announces the launch of its Aviation Division, dedicated to providing cost-effective solutions for runway friction recovery. John Hunter, a seasoned industry professional with more than 20 years' experience in airfield pavement maintenance, will lead the division as Director of Aviation Services.

Hunter's extensive background encompasses sales, management, contracting, and manufacturing within the pavement maintenance industry. He is actively involved in local, state and national industry trade conferences, offering educational sessions and collaborating with airports, consulting engineers, and State Aeronautics Departments to develop pavement maintenance solutions and long-term strategies.

"Airports are vital lifelines for civilian and military communities of all sizes, and our services directly relate to safety, the most important concept in aviation," commented John Hunter. "I'm pleased we can deliver cost-effective solutions for runway friction recovery, and look forward to developing solutions for our broad set of airport and airfield customers and stakeholders."

Skidabrader's Aviation Division currently serves dozens of military and civilian airports, providing abrading and an ultra-high pressure water process, ensuring the safest possible runway conditions in the face of challenges posed by constant tire scuffing and rubber build-up. The bi-directional abrasion process brings runway texture back into FAA compliance and promotes surface drainage, allowing tires to make contact with new points of aggregate, and improving friction results. This new division reinforces Skidabrader's commitment to safety and innovation in the airfield industry.

"We collectively have hundreds of years of expertise in pavement texturing, and we're seeing strong growth in the aviation, airport and airfield spaces, based on results we're driving for private industry, public sites and multiple branches of the military," commented Skidabrader CEO Stephen Klugherz. "John is broadly well-respected, and we're proud he's taking the helm to lead our team of industry experts."

Skidabrader, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading company specializing in innovative pavement maintenance, texturing and hard surface friction recovery to increase the safety of airports, runways, roads and bridges. Customers include Texas Department of Transportation, Maryland State Highway Administration, Nevada Department of Transportation, Dallas Fort-Worth Airport and Toronto-Pearson Airport. Skidabrader is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bard Global Group. For more information, visit Skidabrader.com.

