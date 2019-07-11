Skience 11.0 Delivers Game-Changing Technology for Advanced Efficiency, Scalability and Configuration

HERNDON, Va., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience, a leading wealth management services and solution provider within the Salesforce ecosystem, today announced its latest initiative to drive the digital transformation of the investment consulting experience through recent product enhancements that make it easier to customize, configure and update its wealth management platform. The just-released version 11.0 of the Skience platform provides advisors with streamlined client onboarding and multi-point new account opening with leading clearing and custody providers; compliance tools; data aggregation; and bi-directional integration with financial planning and managed account platforms.

Skience 11.0 features a technology breakthrough that enables administrators to easily configure the user experience including application behavior, integrations and data layouts through Skience's data cloud, eliminating costly and frustrating delays caused by custom development work. In addition, administrators can add and rearrange what elements from data transmissions are visible in the CRM, providing wealth managers with pinpoint control over information needed to create a comprehensive view of their clients' wealth. Most importantly, as advisors expand their service offerings to support new custodians and product manufacturers, Skience's architecture easily accommodates new business lines. And, because all of this configuration occurs within the Skience platform, future upgrades can be supported seamlessly and inexpensively.

"This is a game-changing enhancement for our clients," said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO. "From a data capture and validation perspective, Skience 11.0 enables not just ease of configuration, but also simplifies the introduction of guided workflows that support new business, allowing advisors to grow and scale their practices without the burden of additional development costs and delays. This is also a significant advancement for our company, as it opens up the possibility for us to extend our business capabilities into new markets."

Skience is a WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Awards finalist in the client onboarding/new account opening category.

Skience, formerly known as The Athene Group, delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. Skience offers consulting services within the Salesforce ecosystem, as well as an industry-leading, enterprise-class digital platform that provides wealth managers an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. Visit us at Skience.com or on the Salesforce AppExchange to learn more.

