Skience 12.0 Launches Household-Level, Multi-Account Opening Functionality for Advisors

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience, a leading wealth management services and solution provider, today announced the delivery of a new release of the firm's signature wealth management platform designed to improve advisor productivity, reduce data entry efforts, increase accuracy and facilitate a better investor experience.

Version 12.0 of the Skience platform includes new functionality that enables advisors to open multiple new accounts for households and deliver all required forms to their clients in one electronic signature experience. The new account opening process is available for all the major clearing and custody providers and is launched directly from the advisor's CRM. Skience now offers an account cloning function that minimizes rekeying and associated errors. This enhanced workflow essentially digitizes real-life wealth management interactions, streamlining the process for all involved—and greatly simplifying the client experience by reducing the steps and the time needed to open multiple new accounts.

Skience 12.0 also offers bi-directional integration with the Envestnet platform. Previously, Skience introduced the ability for an advisor to create and prefill a proposal from the Skience platform to MoneyGuide. Now, advisors can prefill information from an Envestnet proposal into Skience's new account wizard, minimizing the rekeying of information and expediting the delivery of the proposal and account-opening documents to the client for electronic signature.

"Enhancing Envestnet's integration with Skience creates a more efficient and streamlined experience for advisors and their clients," said Molly Weiss, Head of Product for Envestnet Wealth. "We are always glad to work together with our partners to ensure more advisors can benefit from unified technology to increase productivity, and ultimately, improve financial outcomes for clients."

"We are committed to continually innovating Skience to enhance the advisor/client experience and streamline complex workflows for advisors," said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of Skience. "It is important to note that we have multiple wealth management enterprise customers currently using our Envestnet integration. As we look for ways to enhance our platform, we work in close collaboration with our strategic alliance partners to deliver real-world solutions that benefit our mutual customers. Our goal is to help wealth management professionals work more efficiently, and we are pleased that Skience 12.0 offers many features that help advisors deliver an exceptional experience from the start of the advisor/client relationship."

The integration also allows demographic and financial holding information to pass freely through both platforms, which streamlines the process of opening new accounts on custodial platforms as well as gives advisors access to nightly data updates from custodians. In addition, advisors can utilize the MoneyGuideOne, MoneyGuidePro, and MoneyGuideElite solutions—as well as the MyBlocks™ offering.

About Skience

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses, offering consulting services, as well as an enterprise-class digital platform that provides wealth managers an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. Skience is a Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech100 honoree. Visit Skience.com to learn more.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered investment advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on Twitter at @ENVintel.

