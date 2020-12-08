Skience Accelerates Growth Strategy with Appointment of WealthTech Visionary Kyle Van Pelt as Executive Vice President, Sales

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience, the leading provider of workflow automation, consulting services and integrations for firms in the wealth management industry, today announced it has hired Kyle Van Pelt as Executive Vice President, Sales, effective immediately.

Mr. Van Pelt's responsibilities include leading the Skience sales team, accelerating revenue and contributing to the company's marketing and business strategies. Formerly solutions manager at SS&C Advent and vice president of partnerships at Riskalyze, Mr. Van Pelt, who will report directly to Marc Butler, Skience's President and Chief Operating Officer, brings a track record of fintech success and fresh perspective to the company.

"Kyle possesses an innate understanding of the unique pressures facing firms in today's environment to innovate and drive speed, efficiency and excellent service, and his deep knowledge of the players in the wealth management industry position him well to tell the Skience story to the marketplace," Mr. Butler said. "Kyle is a well-regarded, effective leader who holds a high level of credibility with industry decisionmakers. In short, he is an exciting addition to the Skience team, and we are thrilled to have him on board in this newly created role."

Skience works with many of the top broker-dealers and RIAs across the country to help firms unify their technology, increase productivity and position themselves and their advisors to give clients a top-notch service experience. The flexible Skience platform helps wealth management firms extend their capabilities and increase their efficiency using a broad array of automated solutions and integrations, including Salesforce. Skience also offers ongoing consulting services that help its client firms implement Salesforce-based solutions.

"The pandemic of 2020 has clearly shown that now, more than ever, world-class firms need a solution that provides advisors and staff with a seamless, convenient and streamlined work experience, whether they are in the office or working from home," Mr. Van Pelt said. "With its decades-long experience working with prominent wealth management firms, along with the expertise and technological capabilities it brings to the table, Skience is that solution. I am excited to be here and to work with my fellow 'Skientists' to generate the sales opportunities that will further the company's reputation as an industry-leading trailblazer."

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. Skience offers consulting services and an award-winning integrated platform that provides wealth management firms and RIAs an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. The Skience platform features a streamlined, end-to-end client onboarding and new account opening experience, deep integrations with leading custodial and clearing firms, compliance features, and daily data consolidation. Skience received a 2020 Technology Provider award from WealthManagement.com, a 2020 American Business Awards® Silver Stevie® award for fintech solutions, and is a 2019 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech100 honoree. Visit Skience.com to learn more.

