Skience and BankPlus Ink Agreement to Provide Industry-Leading Skience Platform to BankPlus Financial Advisors

HERNDON, Va. and RIDGELAND, Miss., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience, a leading financial services solution and consulting provider, today announced that it has finalized an agreement to provide its industry-leading platform to the wealth management division of BankPlus, a regional bank with 79 locations and more than $4.7 billion in total assets serving customers across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Thanks to the newly signed agreement, BankPlus' advisors can now leverage Skience's digital client onboarding module, which integrates directly into Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (FSC), the wealth management group's customer relationship management platform. This will allow BankPlus' wealth management clients to enjoy an end-to-end digital service experience, including paperless processing of new account opening forms and convenient digital signature capabilities.

As part of the agreement, BankPlus' advisors will gain access to Skience's data consolidation and replication module, which consolidates client account data on a daily basis automatically, giving them a 360-degree view of each client's financial picture.

Tony Edwards, Senior Vice President and Wealth Strategies Manager – Wealth Management Group for BankPlus, said, "In our continual pursuit to improve outcomes for our wealth management clients and to provide our advisors all the tools they need to boost our service offerings, we are proud to partner with Skience. Several years ago, we put in place Salesforce FSC, and now with Skience's help, the plan is to take our current capabilities to the next level, by moving onboarding for new clients to a fully digital experience, and by providing our advisors an easily accessible, 360-degree view of client accounts."

Digital onboarding and data consolidation modules are among the many solutions Skience offers to help wealth management firms digitize and automate their core business processes, ultimately saving them time, effort and resources. Skience also provides firms across the financial services sector with consulting services to assist them in implementing and optimizing their CRM systems to improve their operational efficiency.

Marc Butler, President and Chief Operating Officer of Skience, said, "We are proud to commence this new stage of collaboration with BankPlus. Our mission is to help financial services firms deliver better advisor and investor experiences, identify the areas where their operational processes could be made more efficient, and partner with them to align with their overall strategic priorities. BankPlus is exactly the type of organization we enjoy working with, and we look forward to a long, fruitful relationship with this outstanding team."

About Skience

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. Skience offers consulting services and an award-winning integrated platform that provides wealth management firms and RIAs an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. The Skience platform features a streamlined, end-to-end client onboarding and new account opening experience, deep integrations with leading custodial and clearing firms, compliance features, and daily data consolidation. Skience received a 2020 Technology Provider award from WealthManagement.com, a 2020 American Business Awards® Silver Stevie® award for fintech solutions, and was a Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 honoree in 2019 and 2020. Visit Skience.com to learn more.

