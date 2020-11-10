Skience Hires Experienced Leaders to Meet the Digital Transformation Imperative

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience, the leading financial services solution and consulting provider, today announced it has hired two experienced business and technology professionals to meet the complex demands of the company's sophisticated financial services clientele and pursue new business opportunities in partnership with Salesforce. Both professionals offer deep expertise in enterprise cloud platform sales and solutions delivery for financial services institutions.

Skience welcomes:

Anthony Zeller , VP, Salesforce Solution Sales. In this role, Mr. Zeller will drive business development and act as a trusted advisor to the company's Salesforce services clients. With more than 25 years of Fortune 50 sales leadership experience, Mr. Zeller has led large-scale digital transformation projects for financial services firms, with a focus on reinventing client relationships, transforming operations and cost structure, leveraging data, and improving security and compliance. He has held senior account and sales executive roles at Salesforce, Citrix, CenturyLink, Verizon, and Sprint, and most recently served as a senior client advisor at Bluewolf, an IBM Company.



Edward Merriman , VP, Salesforce Services Delivery. In this role, Mr. Merriman will drive successful planning and delivery of Salesforce services consulting projects. An accomplished business and technology executive with expertise in aligning IT organizations with key business objectives to achieve dramatic bottom-line results, Mr. Merriman has served as a consultant and digital transformation leader for enterprise clients at Slalom, Cognizant, Apttus, and Accenture, among other firms.

"As financial services firms have accelerated their digital transformation initiatives in response to the recent global pandemic, we have experienced tremendous growth and interest in Skience Consulting, our Salesforce services practice," said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of Skience. "At this pivotal moment in our company's evolution, we recognized the need to expand our team to include proven professionals with experience in developing and delivering large, enterprise-wide, consulting projects. With Anthony and Edward on board, we are in a position to expand our consulting practice and explore new opportunities, while continuing to deliver the same level of high-quality service that our clients expect."

