Skience Welcomes Ali McCarthy as Chief Marketing Officer. Expands Leadership Team to Further Accelerate Platform Growth and Best-in-Class Consulting Services

HERNDON, Va., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience , a leading financial services digital enablement provider and consultancy, announced today that 20-year industry veteran Ali McCarthy has joined its expanding executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. McCarthy brings deep expertise in the wealth management and wealth-tech industries leading digital transformation, sales enablement, and customer experience. Her successful track record will be instrumental in further accelerating the growth of Skience's best-in-class transformational digital solutions and consulting services for wealth management firms.

"The fintech space is changing rapidly, and I'm very excited to join one of the most dynamic teams pushing this space forward," McCarthy said. "Skience has industry-leading products and platforms that can revolutionize how wealth management firms conduct their mission-critical operations. I look forward to building on the company's success supporting the digital transformation of the financial services industry."

McCarthy is a results-oriented marketing and communications executive with more than two decades of distinguished performance in the financial services industry. Previously she held senior positions with Orion, Brinker Capital, Guardian Life Insurance Co., and AllianceBernstein. She is recognized for helping organizations blend an evidence-based management approach with seamless integration of behavioral sciences into the client-advisor relationship.

"Ali deeply understands the advisor-client relationship, and we are confident her talents will further enhance our ability to deliver innovative digital solutions that will help wealth management firms and advisors better serve investors," said Marc Butler, Skience President and Chief Operating Officer. "Skience is building the technology and guidance to help financial services firms reinvent the way advisors work, and we're excited to have Ali join our leadership team to help drive this vision into the marketplace."

Skience, in the last two years, has hired multiple fintech wealth management leaders, including Butler, Chief Product Officer Chris Zuczek, Executive Vice President, Sales Kyle Van Pelt, Senior Vice President, Sales Nick Thacker and Senior Vice President, Product Advocacy Damon Gladman.

Skience's road to an integrated wealth management platform begins here .

About Skience

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. Skience offers consulting services and an award-winning integrated platform that provides wealth management firms and RIAs an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. The Skience platform features a streamlined, end-to-end client onboarding and new account opening experience, deep integrations with leading custodial and clearing firms, compliance features, and daily data consolidation. Skience received a 2020 Technology Provider award from WealthManagement.com, a 2020 American Business Awards® Silver Stevie® award for fintech solutions and was a Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 honoree in 2019 and 2020. Visit Skience.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Andrew Wang or Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4859 or 424 317 4851

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Skience

Related Links

https://Skience.com

