Skience Wins Best Technology Provider for Client Onboarding/New Account Opening at the 2020 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience, the leading financial services solution and consulting provider, announced today that it won the 2020 WealthManagement.com Industry Award for Technology Providers: Client Onboarding/New Account Opening.

Skience's integrated wealth management platform offers a streamlined, end-to-end client onboarding and new account opening experience, compliance features, and daily data consolidation. Powered by deep integrations with leading financial planning technology tools and all major clearing and custody platforms, Skience unites technology systems within a CRM-based framework that improves efficiency for investors, advisors, back office staff, and firm leadership.

Skience's multi-point new account opening solution is tailor-made to meet the needs of a changing advisor work landscape. In an especially volatile market, it is imperative for financial advisors to be equipped with a complete digital solution that enables them to quickly and easily onboard clients and open new accounts for a household from any location—while sharing data within the platform securely to custodians and their own firms. With this enhancement, Skience has designed a singular, fully-integrated experience between the investor, advisor, and operations team, reducing the time to open new accounts from weeks to a matter of minutes.

"We are honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award from WealthManagement.com," said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO. "This award is meaningful to us because it validates the work we have done to innovate and evolve our new account opening solution to support and improve the advisor-client experience. We will use the momentum generated by this award to continue to enhance our platform to serve the needs of our current and future clients."

This is the third non-consecutive year that Skience has been shortlisted for this award, and the first year that it has won. Now in its sixth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success.

"The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success and excellence of firms like Skience that serve the financial advisor community," said David Armstrong, Editor-In-Chief of WealthManagement.com. "Congratulations to this year's winners—we look forward to seeing you next year."

About Skience

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. Skience offers consulting services and an award-winning integrated platform that provides wealth management firms and RIAs an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. The Skience platform features a streamlined, end-to-end client onboarding and new account opening experience, deep integrations with leading custodial and clearing firms, compliance features, and daily data consolidation. In addition to the 2020 Technology Provider award from WealthManagement.com, Skience received a 2020 American Business Awards® Silver Stevie® award for fintech solutions and is a 2019 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech100 honoree. Visit Skience.com to learn more.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business—all from one site.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

