SKIES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA TO LIGHT UP THIS FALL IN SUPPORT OF BLOOD CANCER PATIENTS

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society kicks off philanthropic campaign Light The Night; communities nationwide encouraged to learn why awareness and support is critical

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) has officially kicked-off its 31st annual Light The Night campaign -- nearly 100 communities will join together carrying illuminated lanterns to take steps to end cancer. Since its inception in 1993, it has become LLS's signature annual event series drawing supporters across North America throughout the fall to raise funds for groundbreaking blood cancer research and crucial patient resources and support.

LLS Light The Night Promo LLS’s 2024 National Light The Night Honored Hero, 10-year-old Ben Tappana of Yorktown Heights, NY

"LLS relies on our philanthropic campaigns like Light The Night to help continue our critical work so that blood cancer patients can live longer better lives," said Coker Powell, LLS Chief Revenue Officer.

There are more than 100 types of blood cancer that affect more than 1.6 million people in the U.S. That doesn't include the many more millions of people impacted as caregivers, families, friends, and loved ones.

September is National Blood Cancer Awareness Month and LLS is encouraging all communities to help patients and their families by joining or supporting a local Light The Night event. And according to E. Anders Kolb, M.D., President and CEO of LLS, it's also important to learn about the disease.

"Blood cancer isn't often called 'blood cancer'," said Dr. Kolb. "Unlike breast cancers or brain cancers, which have so much awareness, blood cancers are not as recognizable for patients. People might know 'leukemia' or one of the other 100+ names, but they may not know these as blood cancers - receiving the right information and support early when diagnosed can help lead to better outcomes."

LLS's commitment to blood cancer patients and their families goes beyond research and advocacy efforts to include free, critical support services and resources that help patients throughout their entire cancer experience into survivorship.

This year's national Light The Night honored hero, 10-year-old Ben Tappana of Yorktown Heights, NY, is proud to share his survivor story. In 2019, he was constantly getting sick with multiple infections but when he started getting pain in his hips that made him unable to walk, his family realized there was something more going on.

After two long weeks of testing, including four bone marrow biopsies, Ben was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"We felt incredibly fearful but tried our best to comfort and reassure our very confused and ill little boy," his mother, Maggie, recalls.

The drawn-out diagnosis process and the chemotherapy that followed were unimaginably difficult for Ben and his family, but he finally finished treatment in June of 2022. Today, Ben and his family spread awareness in efforts to give hope to others navigating a blood cancer diagnosis.

While many children survive leukemia, the most common type of pediatric cancer, the treatments are harsh and outdated. Through LLS's Dare to Dream Project, LLS is taking on children's cancer from every direction, disrupting the status quo with a bold vision for young patients – to not only survive their cancer, but thrive in their lives after treatment.

Recently listed in PeertoPeer Forum's top 10 peer-to-peer fundraising programs, Light The Night has helped LLS invest more than $1.7 billion in cutting-edge research worldwide, fueling nearly every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment that spans the most promising cancer research.

To ensure Light The Night reaches as many patients and families as possible, LLS is proud to announce the 2024 Light The Night National Sponsors.

"LLS is incredibly grateful for our new and longstanding partnerships and the passion and generosity of our supporters," said Powell. "Together, we are changing lives."

National Presenting Sponsor of Survivorship and Hope

BeiGene

National Presenting Sponsor of Celebration and Community

Gilead and Kite Oncology

Illumination Champion

Walgreens

Leading Lights

The Wawa Foundation, and Builders FirstSource

Luminary

AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Genentech, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Novartis, and Pfizer.

Register for a Light The Night event in your area here, www.lightthenight.org/search-events and follow on social media, @LLSusa, #LightTheNight.

