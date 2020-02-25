Skift Announces Inaugural Skift Aviation Forum

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skift, the largest industry intelligence platform providing news, analysis, research, and marketing to key sectors of travel, today announced the inaugural Skift Aviation Forum, in association with Skift Airline Weekly. The highly anticipated event will take place November 18–19, 2020, with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport as the premier host.

Skift Aviation Forum will marry the unmatched news and analysis that Skift Airline Weekly offers with Skift's leadership in the larger travel industry. The next decade will see incredible shifts in the airline sector, how it operates, and how it evolves to meet the needs of consumers. As air travel rapidly expands and impacts our world, it will be crucial to continue to convene industry leaders to discuss what's next and how to adapt to these changes.

Skift Aviation Forum will focus on the key global trends as well as the leaders creating and defining the future of air travel. The event will bring together airline CEOs, airport executives, and leadership from across the ecosystem — online travel agencies, travel tech, travel agents, original equipment manufacturers, lessors, and hospitality — to take a deep dive into the issues facing aviation. The content and speakers will inspire attendees about the business and global impact of the industry, inform them on the hottest topics of today, and drive discourse around what to expect in the years to come.

More specifically, the forum will explore emerging business models, the world's leading growth markets, the challenge of addressing environmental responsibilities, game-changing new aircraft technology, and the latest ideas in distribution, alliances, ancillary revenues, in-flight service, cost control, and airline-airport partnerships.

"I'm thrilled to launch Skift's first annual forum focused on the airline sector — an initiative at the intersection of our established leadership in aviation coverage and in innovative industry events," said Rafat Ali, founder and CEO of Skift. "We especially look forward to joining our friends at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, a world leader in airline operations and the ideal fit for this first-of-its-kind gathering of key industry professionals."

"DFW Airport is proud to serve as host of the inaugural Skift Aviation Forum, and we look forward to welcoming industry leaders from across the world to North Texas," said Sean Donohue, CEO at DFW Airport. "We are an organization committed to exploring innovation and leading the evolving airport industry. Bringing together the thought leaders in aviation to discuss future opportunities and challenges is exciting."

Skift has heavily covered the business of airlines since the company's inception, as seen through breaking news, in-depth analysis, and exclusive interviews. In September 2018, Skift announced the deepening of its franchise in the airlines sector with the acquisition of the 15-year-old newsletter Airline Weekly . Skift Airline Weekly is a highly influential, subscription-only publication, consumed by CEOs and senior executives across the airline sector globally.

About Skift

Since its inception in 2012, Skift has become the most influential brand in global travel. It has pioneered a new type of hybrid digital and in-person B2B media company — building a deep global impact with a small footprint enabled in large part by tech and data analysis. Skift identifies and synthesizes existing and emerging trends in its daily news coverage as well as through its robust collection of exclusive insights via its Skift Research subscription product. Skift produces Skift Global Forum , which brings together over 1,000 of the most influential professionals in the industry to discuss the future of travel. Skift also produces forums in Europe and Asia, as well as a wide variety of industry leading events focused on tour operators, luxury and wellness, aviation, short-term rentals, loyalty, and more. The SkiftX creative studio designs branded content and experiences that help to inform and shape the opinion of leaders across the travel ecosystem. In recent years, Skift acquired Airline Weekly and EventMB , adding their expertise in aviation and corporate events to its established leadership across all sectors of travel.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport warmly welcomed more than 75 million customers in 2019, making DFW one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. Customers can choose among 193 domestic and 67 international nonstop destinations. DFW elevates the customer experience with modernized facilities and updated amenities. Centered between owner cities Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing more than $37 billion in economic impact each year by connecting people through business and leisure travel. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

