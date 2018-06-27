Skift Tech Forum in Silicon Valley Hosted BridgeStreet's Sean Worker on the Main Stage

BridgeStreet's technology platform presents the single biggest transition and opportunity for extended-stay buyers and suppliers. It enables the extended-stay buying community to book their travellers where they want to stay in real time (and with guarantee). BridgeStreet's mission is to also make it easy for providers of extended-stay accommodations to list their inventory that matches buyer's demand. This unified and trusted, global community of curated extended-stay supply offers a wide range of accommodations - including furnished apartments, extended-stay hotels, houses and hostels. For business travel managers and BridgeStreet's global supply community, it is nothing short of a revolution.

"BridgeStreet is unifying the extended stay space in a similar way Skift has transformed the travel industry through technology insight," said Sean Worker, BridgeStreet President & CEO. "It was exciting to share our journey with Rafat and the travel industry that were in attendance. The next generation of travel is now and technology and trust are the primary drivers."

As companies leverage technology to collect consumer information and deliver increased personalization, questions of ethics, privacy, and use of Big Data have emerged. At the Skift Tech Forum last week, Sean and Rafat discussed these trends – in particular how trust and transparency are key issues for business travel. View the full discussion here.

With properties in more than 1,650 cities, in over 80 countries, BridgeStreet.com is the first unified technology platform built for business travel offering clients unparalleled access to serviced apartments, homes and extended-stay solutions while providing operators access to built-in demand from BridgeStreet's 5000+ client portfolio and 100+ global sales team. Widely recognized for uncompromising standards of quality, comfort and service, BridgeStreet is a renowned award winner in both the Americas and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa).

