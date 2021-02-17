Skift.com praises UC Asset new business strategy created for today's business traveler

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skift.com, a media platform dedicated to the most influential audience in the global travel industry, featured UC Asset(OTCQX: UCASU)'s new business strategy in its front-page story titled "Homebuilders Catering to Hotel-Hesitant Biz Travelers."

"This is the first time our story is covered by a major media platform in the travel industry," says Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset. "It is a clear sign that our business strategy is attracting attention from industry insiders and opinion leaders. This is a very positive sign for us."

"We are a value-adding investor in real estate, which means that we do not only invest into real properties, but also invest into the businesses which will add value to our properties," Wu elaborates. "In real estate, you can only make so much if you simply buy and hold. But if you also have a successful business model to run those properties, you are on the path to create the next McDonald's, which is a real estate empire built on a successful business model."

The Skift.com article featuring UC Asset's business strategy SHOC (Shared Home-Office Community), indicates that UC Asset has a competitive model which targets the $370 billion market of business traveling. UC Asset estimates that about $60 billion of that market are currently addressable for SHOC.

Skift.com opens its front-page story by stating:

"Without access to an office, most workers would welcome an office-grade home with hi-speed internet, video conferencing, and accessories like printers and scanners.

"Now one real estate investment company is building exactly this type of house, which it will rent out to business travelers who aren't quite ready to check back into hotels."

The reporter, Matthew Parsons, then delves into UC Asset's trend-setting new strategy that offers a residential solution to working professionals needing the capabilities of an office while traveling. The article suggests hotels are scrambling to adapt to today's socially distant climate, however the transitions are time consuming. Quotes from design firm AFK echo UC Asset's beliefs that transitioning traditional hotels into tech-savvy workspaces could prove challenging.

Meanwhile, Mr. Parsons reports, UC Asset "has just broken ground on its first prototype near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — the U.S.'s busiest airport." The SHOC properties will be "five-bedroom houses with each bedroom designed as an individual business lodge equipped with office capabilities." The home-office focused spaces will be rented out to business travelers as an alternative to conventional hotels, selling on platforms such as Airbnb, Vrbo or through corporate partnerships.

The Skift.com story is closed by citing UC Asset's founder Wu. "We're trying to build something for the future...We believe we have found the right solution to it."

The entire article from Skift.com can be viewed here: https://skift.com/2021/02/16/homebuilders-catering-to-hotel-hesitant-biz-travelers/.

