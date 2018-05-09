Skil, Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Skil App Beta: A Unique Online Professional Assistance Platform

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Skil, Inc. recently launched its eponymous Skil App (www.skilapp.com) for download by both iOS and Android users. The platform is intended for new college grads, job seekers and seasoned professionals, among others — any who wish to connect and share their experiences. The information technology platform provided by Skil App allows professionals to mentor within specific fields, enhancing their own reputations and receiving pay in the process.

Individuals who seek to better their interviewing preparation skills or who need generalized mentoring are invited to download the Skil App. Though a series of 30-minute mentoring sessions, app users can pay to confer with experts of their choice: called Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). It's simply a matter of opening the app, requesting a meeting and then entering the relevant criteria and knowledge sought from an SME.

Professionals build their reputations and become SMEs through a complex verification process. SMEs are first evaluated by a LinkedIn check, which is the most basic layer of verification. If required, they also submit reference checks. The Skil App uses innovative AI technology to help match an SME based on the skills, company and role requested by the candidates.

Finally, using customer feedback like the system used by Uber, the Skil App gives professionals and users a verification rating that is based on both user responses and skill endorsements from professional peers. Users can be confident that this multilayered verification process screens each SME, providing users with a verified list of qualified professionals to choose from whenever they need it.

Skil Inc. developed their Uber-like app to help individuals meet and connect with professionals in their fields. The digital space provides a neutral, safe ground for all users to begin helpful mentoring relationships with vetted professionals of their choice. Applicants receive the training they require while, in turn, skilled professionals share their expertise and earn money for their time and knowledge.

Skil, Inc. offers online digital services to help professionals connect with others and share their experiences, offering career guidance and mentoring sessions to users who need it. Users can also gain valuable experience from mock interviews and basic interview preparation. The Skil App focuses on three specific goals: Connection, collaboration and cultivation.

