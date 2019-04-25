Skill Distillery Approved by Veterans Administration for New VET TEC Program Affecting All Veterans With GI Bill® Benefits

Under this new program, Veterans can now attend coding bootcamps and other technical training schools to acquire high-tech skills sought by today's top employers. Participation in the VET TEC program does not count against a Veteran's GI Bill entitlement. Veterans have to apply and be approved for VET TEC but only need one day of unexpired entitlement left to participate. In addition, Veterans earn a housing stipend during training.

"After leaving the military, I took a job as a police officer… it was tough. I worked nights, weekends and was frequently on call. Not being able to spend time with my family and missing out on my son's sports, birthdays, holidays, etc. was stressful and took its toll on me. I knew there was a better way. Even though I had no experience, I started looking at careers going on in the future. It is a technical word. I talked to some of my friends who were programmers and decided I wanted to make a change. I used my GI Bill and went through Skill Distillery's coding bootcamp and got a job shortly after graduating. The job search was a little scary but the curriculum prepared me well. After a few weeks of searching, I accepted a job at HomeAdvisor.

I am really happy with my new job. Now my life is stress free, I do not have to work nights, holidays or weekends and I enjoy a work life balance. I can enjoy time with my son, and I am more involved than ever with him. It was an amazing transition and everything I have been looking for," said Tyler Paladini, Skill Distillery Graduate.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, computer and IT occupations are projected to grow faster than the average of all occupations, adding over 500,000 jobs in the next 10 years.

"VET TEC is a game changer for Veterans wanting to enter the high-tech workforce," said Bruce Batky, Skill Distillery Co-Founder and CEO. "With over a 98% Veteran job placement rate, we were eager to be approved for the VET TEC program."

Veterans can visit https://skilldistillery.com/veterans-find-new-career-developer/ for more information about the program, application process, and other details.

