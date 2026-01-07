Skill Launches to Redefine Staffing with Patented Machine-Matching Technology

Next-generation technology service delivers cost-efficient talent matches up to 12x faster and 7x more accurately than traditional recruiting methods

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skill, a technology-driven staffing agency, announced today the launch of its AI-enabled recruiting service, which will redefine how companies hire talent. By producing smarter, faster and more cost-effective hiring solutions, Skill is a staffing agency for the future.

Skill is a sibling company of Aquent, a global leader in marketing, creative and design staffing. Building on Aquent's decades of expertise, Skill applies patented machine-matching technology to make elite recruiting tools accessible to companies of all sizes.

Rather than simply layering algorithms onto outdated processes, Skill has developed its own proprietary AI technology, which fundamentally changes how candidates are sourced and matched for a given role. This strategy transforms the economics of staffing, shifting from a traditional fixed cost hiring model to a scalable, on-demand approach that saves both time and money. Skill's service delivers matches 12 times faster and 7 times more accurately than traditional recruiting, providing employers with significant cost-savings without compromising on talent quality.

"Recruiting hasn't fundamentally changed in decades," said John H. Chuang, CEO of Skill and Aquent. "However, staffing agencies of the future won't resemble traditional recruiting firms – they'll operate more like tech companies, powered by engineering teams and proprietary algorithms. Skill embodies that industry shift, using AI-powered machine matching to mitigate bias, minimize fraudulent applications and deliver a quality of match that no human recruiter can accomplish at scale."

Skill's proprietary technology draws from thousands of data points to evaluate candidates against performance metrics, references and interview transcripts. It also analyzes employers' internal data to understand company culture and workflow, synthesizing this information into dynamic job descriptions that reflect real organizational needs. This continuously-refining algorithm enables companies to replicate the expertise of top human recruiters with unmatched speed, precision and consistency.

Skill's patented technology considers context rather than rely on keyword searches alone, helping it identify transferable skills and patterns of success that make candidates strong fits. Every applicant also undergoes a verification process before submission, eliminating the risk of fraudulent applications that often undermine technical hiring. The result is a more complete, evidence-driven picture of talent than any recruiter or point-solution AI tool can provide.

Skill is a technology-driven staffing agency that's redefining the future of recruiting. It fuses groundbreaking technology with deep recruiting expertise to seamlessly connect diverse organizations around the world with exceptional talent—from Fortune 500 to high-growth SMBs. Through its patented machine-matching technology, Skill is streamlining how businesses hire for contingent, permanent, and project-based roles, creating a new paradigm of precision, speed, and success in staffing while maintaining a carbon-negative footprint. To learn more, visit skill.com .

