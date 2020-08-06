Skill Me UP Academy: Kick-start a tech career in less than 6 months!

As the economic landscape continues to shift, digital skills will be more important than ever. The number of computer and information technology positions far surpass the number of qualified applicants and is projected to grow 12% through 2028, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This digital skills gap presents an excellent opportunity for those interested in pursuing a new career in technology.

Skill Me UP Academy empowers non-technical individuals to build a better life, by imbuing them with the skillset needed to pursue a successful cloud career. Within 6 months, Skill Me UP Academy can prepare anyone for the following roles:

Application Developer – Average Salary: $70,163

Automation Engineer– Average Salary: $76,996

Infrastructure Engineer– Average Salary: $80,555

IT Administrator– Average Salary: $59,396

IT Helpdesk – Average Salary: $47,851

(Average annual salary according to Glassdoor and Indeed.)

Skill Me UP Academy's versatile curriculum combines virtual classrooms, group projects and hands-on practice to deliver an interactive learning experience. Each course is led by a Subject Matter Expert, to ensure students build a solid understanding of cloud computing concepts. Throughout the program, students will develop the technical skills needed to solve complex business problems using Microsoft cloud technologies. In addition to technical training, students will prepare for the modern workforce through courses dedicated to professional development.

Graduates will develop the skills, experience and network to land a dream job in less than 6 months! This includes a public portfolio, Acclaim badges to add to their LinkedIn profile and connections to our extensive network of prospective employers.

Skill Me UP Academy is a product of Skill Me UP, LLC. Skill Me UP's goal is to help enable our customers realize the full potential of the Microsoft Cloud (MSFT) by increasing the value of one of their most critical assets, their people. Skillmeup.com is an on-demand learning platform with a huge selection of proprietary courseware for hands-on training. What sets Skill Me UP apart is their custom curriculum and network of cloud experts that can enable your company for the cloud wherever your company is based.

