Skill Money Games Launches with Full Swing to Revolutionize Indoor Golf with Cash Challenges

Skill Money Games' AI-generated cash challenges are customized to any player's skill level now on Full Swing's golf simulator at Swing Social in San Diego, CA

Skill Money Games photos and video are available for download here , courtesy Skill Money Games

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skill Money Games launches with Full Swing , activating AI-driven, skill-based cash challenges on golf simulators. Skill Money Games is revolutionizing indoor golf through its patented AI technology that offers personalized, skill-based cash challenges. Available now on Full Swing, the leader in golf simulators, Skill Money Games has launched a groundbreaking Closest-to-the-Pin real money challenge which caters to players of diverse skill levels. This gaming innovation is currently showcased at Swing Social in San Diego.

"We add the thrill of winning money to indoor golf. It's a win for the players, a win for the venues and a win for golf overall," said Bryan O'Reilly, CEO and Co-Founder of Skill Money Games. "With our technology, golfers of all skill levels can play for real money on any simulator. Hit a good shot and get paid immediately." The cornerstone of Skill Money Games' breakthrough lies in its advanced AI technology's ability to analyze players' swing characteristics and performance.

Unlike tournaments which pay the best golfers for their best shots, Skill Money Games technology meticulously assesses each player's abilities in real-time and crafts contests that align perfectly with their skill level. This approach ensures that players from novices to pros face challenging yet achievable goals, creating a more engaging experience. All golfers are rewarded for their best shots, making every swing an opportunity to win.

"This is a total game-changer that adds an extra layer of excitement and challenge for golfers and competitors everywhere," said Ryan Dotters, CEO of Full Swing. "We're thrilled to bring this next evolution of indoor golf and entertainment to select Full Swing locations nationwide."

Currently available on Full Swing's indoor golf simulators at Swing Social (formerly Johnny WAHOO! Golf Bar) in San Diego, Skill Money Games plans to expand this unique AI-driven gameplay experience nationally in 2024. The company is also exploring opportunities to apply its AI technology to other sports.

"We are excited to be the first to offer Skill Money Games to our guests at Swing Social. It's like Topgolf meets DraftKings. Our customers who have tried it, LOVE it. And we are confident it's going to be a home run for golfers to both test their skills and entertain themselves in groups," said Dana Shertz, Head of Business Development at the RMD Group, operators of Swing Social.

Skill Money Games closed a $5-million Series Seed Funding led by EBCI Holdings, with Board Members and investors including legendary Gaming Hall of Fame expert Ernie Moody; Seth Schorr, CEO of Fifth Street Gaming and Chairman of Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino; Chris Grove, Partner at Eilers & Krejcik Gaming; Gavin Isaacs, Gaming Hall of Fame member and Chairman of Games Global; Kevin Hwang, General Partner of Twin Oaks Golf Club; and Joseph Assell, CEO and Founder of GOLFTEC.

About Skill Money Games:

Real golf, real challenges, real money. Skill Money Games, founded by industry-leading professionals from golf, gaming, and the high-tech sectors, is pioneering the integration of skill-based challenges in indoor golf simulators. The company's patented AI technology allows players to win real money playing their favorite games.

Skill Money Games' next-gen AI seamlessly integrates into golf simulators, instantly recognizing golfers, continuously evaluating their skills, and adjusting gameplay to ensure fair and fun cash challenges. Player's winnings are paid out directly by the game immediately after every challenge. Any golfer of any ability can win money with any swing at any time without having to worry about chance, randomness or being "beat out" by other players. More information can be found at www.SkillMoney.com and on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok .

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.:

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 30 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience. The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors. Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and many more along with the NFL's Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen and the NBA's Steph Curry. Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news. More information can be found at www.FullSwingGolf.com .

About Swing Social:

Swing Social, an interactive sports bar, offers a high-energy dining & drinking experience in a vibrant setting. Located on Fifth Avenue in the middle of the bustling Gaslamp, guests are attracted to Swing Social's mix of energetic gameplay, exciting cocktails, spirited décor, and approachable bar fare.

SOURCE Skill Money Games