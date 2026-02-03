SkillBit Announces 'Path to RSA' Initiative, Sponsors 2026 Conference Trip for One Lucky Learner

One individual will receive sponsored access to the industry's premier security conference

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillBit today announced a community giveaway that will sponsor one individual's trip to the 2026 RSA Conference, one of the world's leading cybersecurity events. The winner will be selected from eligible participants in SkillBit's upcoming February Flash CTF (or "Capture-the-Flag") competition taking place on February 26, 2026.

The initiative supports SkillBit's mission to make hands-on cybersecurity learning more accessible while creating opportunities for emerging professionals to connect with the broader security community.

"Cybersecurity careers are built through practice, curiosity, and community," said Thomas Rogers, Co-Founder and President of SkillBit. "RSA Conference is one of the world's premier events for connection and career growth in cyber, yet attending is a major investment. Sponsoring an individual to attend RSA Conference 2026 reflects our dedication to expanding access and helping the community thrive."

The February Flash CTF is part of SkillBit's monthly, free-to-enter competition series and features practical challenges across key domains including offensive security techniques, incident response, and digital forensics. All eligible participants will be entered for a chance to win the giveaway.

Prize Package

One selected winner will receive:

An RSA Conference 2026 Expo Pass ($195 value)

Travel and lodging reimbursement up to $1,000

RSA Conference brings together more than 40,000 security leaders, practitioners, researchers, and innovators from around the world in downtown San Francisco. The conference offers attendees access to cutting-edge research, industry networking, and the latest developments across the cybersecurity landscape.

Registration for the February Flash CTF is now open. Full eligibility requirements and giveaway terms will be released ahead of the event. For more information, visit https://skbt.io/feb2026 or contact [email protected].

About SkillBit

SkillBit, formerly MetaCTF, is an on-demand cyber skills assessment and development platform built for modern corporate security teams. Through immersive, hands-on, scenario-based training, SkillBit helps organizations measure real-world capabilities, close critical skill gaps, and strengthen readiness across defensive and incident response functions. Trusted by leading enterprises, SkillBit delivers accessible, interactive learning experiences that empower cybersecurity professionals to grow with confidence while supporting stronger security outcomes for the organizations they protect. To learn more, visit https://www.skillbit.com/.

