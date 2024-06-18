SkillCycle Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

SkillCycle named among the best workplaces in 2024 as the company ramps up adaptive AI, individualized development plans, and more.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillCycle, Inc. has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Making the esteemed national list results from a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether in a physical or a virtual facility.

SkillCycle, Inc. built the first-ever employee and organizational development platform that connects personal growth directly to business outcomes. Their unique formula flips the traditional performance management and talent development model on its head by centering learning and a unique approach to 1:1 coaching. The introduction of adaptive AI to the platform has improved the model's scalability and efficacy while promising much more in the near future.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each nominated company participated in an employee survey by Quantum Workplace, which included management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"SkillCycle's mission, from the day we founded the company, is to make work cultures a catalyst for personal and organizational growth. I made a lot of mistakes along the way growing this company from the ground up, and I want to thank everyone who helped make SkillCycle what it is today," said Co-founder and CEO Kristy McCann Flynn.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About SkillCycle, Inc.

SkillCycle has pioneered the first unified platform that combines the best in technology and human coaching. Focusing on empowering organizational leaders, SkillCycle offers an experience that supports teams, individuals, and companies in their development and growth. Backed by HR professionals with decades of experience, SkillCycle is dedicated to innovating solutions that ease the burden on people leaders managing complex systems and addressing intricate people issues.

