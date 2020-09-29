Skilled Copyright Litigator Joins Latham in New York

"It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Alli to the litigation and trial team in New York," said New York Office Managing Partner Michèle Penzer. "Her combination of litigation skills, regulatory knowledge, and technical insight will undoubtedly benefit clients, particularly leading innovators in the digital media space."

Matthew Brill, Global Chair of the Connectivity, Privacy & Information Practice, added: "Alli is a formidable addition to the firm's growing CPI Practice. She brings a remarkable depth of experience and proficiency in emerging technology issues that will help expand our capabilities in New York and across the globe."

Andy Gass, a partner in the Bay Area and leading copyright litigator, added: "Alli is a force to be reckoned with in the world of digital media law. I have had the privilege of working across from and beside her so I know that she brings a mastery of complex technical issues, clear-headed judgment, and the ability to anticipate evolving legal questions. Her arrival is a tremendous boon for clients navigating the full spectrum of digital copyright issues."

Stillman is the third prominent copyright litigator to join the firm in the past two years, following former General Counsel and Associate Register of Copyrights at the US Copyright Office Sy Damle and leading music licensing and copyright trial lawyer Joe Wetzel.

"I am honored to be joining a dynamic and expanding team that is taking on the most influential copyright matters arising across the digital media landscape," said Stillman. "Latham provides the global resources and multidisciplinary muscle that will help me further grow my practice. Through my work with several Latham lawyers, including Andy, Sy, and Joe, I know that the team collaborates seamlessly to deliver phenomenal results for clients."

Stillman joins Latham from Mayer Brown in New York. She received her BA, magna cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania and her JD, magna cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she served as the Senior Editor of the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. After graduating from law school, Stillman clerked for Judge Richard R. Clifton on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.





