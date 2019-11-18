Skilled Now Launched Skilled Matrix Test Authoring and Hosting Services, an Online Portal for Test Providers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skilled Now launched its newest software platform, Skilled Matrix, to meet the growing demands for contemporary cloud-based authoring tools, skills assessments, standards-based testing, and certification credentialing requirements in the marketplace.

Technavio, a global market research firm, forecasts the global corporate training market to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% during 2018-2022, as reported in "Corporate Training Sector: Worldwide Forecast until 2022," published by Reportlinker June 2018.

With a global corporate training industry estimated at $362 billion revenue annually, Skilled Now expects the pressure to validate employee skills and justify that training investment to increase in kind. Skilled Matrix provides the technology platform for organizations to address that pressure reliably and securely.

The Skilled Matrix portal will host certification exams across a variety of vocational, technical, IT, business and soft skills disciplines from test providers worldwide. The platform includes Skilled Now proprietary testing products including ESL Wizard, a family of English-as-a-Second-Language proficiency level tests, and Skills Wizard, knowledge assessments to evaluate skills competency and gaps and recommend individualized training paths.

The authoring system offers a drag-and-drop publishing and content management interface with robust authoring, reporting, and data analytics functionality. The flexible tools and customizable functionality ensure that test developers can create, publish, maintain, and securely deliver valid and reliable tests.

Skilled Matrix will be brought to market through Authorized Testing Centers, Channel Partner Programs, and through direct partnerships with corporate and government entities, vocational colleges, and universities worldwide.

SOURCE Skilled Now