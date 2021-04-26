Skilled Private Equity Lawyer Joins Latham in Houston

"James' skillset complements our premier Private Equity and M&A practices both in Houston and globally," said Charles Ruck, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "As our clients' needs evolve, we continue to expand and strengthen our corporate capabilities. With a robust practice and experience spanning a variety of industries, James brings a unique perspective and proven record of client service."

Garrett regularly counsels clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, growth equity and private financing transactions, joint ventures, and corporate reorganizations, as well as on general corporate matters. He works with clients across a broad range of industries, including energy, industrials, technology, software, digital infrastructure, renewables and healthcare, among others.

Tim Fenn, Office Managing Partner of Latham's Houston office said: "The Houston market knows James to be a preeminent private equity and M&A lawyer with a diverse and sophisticated practice. His vast private equity experience further expands our offering in Houston and will help clients take advantage of high-growth opportunities. We are thrilled to welcome James to Latham."

"Latham's reputation for excellence across practices and renowned global platform provide ideal conditions to grow my practice and better serve clients' needs," said Garrett. "I look forward to working alongside talented Latham colleagues, in Houston and around the globe, to leverage the full scope of Latham's services and expand the Houston office's private equity and venture capital client base."

Garrett joins Latham from Vinson & Elkins LLP in Houston. He received his JD, magna cum laude, from the University of Houston Law Center and his Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University.

