Skilled trades tech and sales expert Strickland Tudor joins GlassHouse Board of Advisors

Tudor, a 25-year veteran of the industry, helps guide development and implementation of sales and growth strategies for the first-of-its-kind customer intelligence platform for contractors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassHouse, the first customer intelligence platform for the trades and home services industries, has named prominent service technology sales leader Strickland Tudor to its Board of Advisors.

GlassHouse is the only vertical SaaS for trades and home services to feature a comprehensive range of customer engagement functions, including customer insights, targeted prospecting, free business review collection and more. As a GlassHouse advisor, Tudor shares expertise and insights based on his 25-year career to help guide the company's sales, product and growth strategies.

"Strick is recognized throughout the industry as a pioneer in the digital transformation of the skilled trades," said Jimmy Speyer, CEO of GlassHouse. "His extensive experience enhances the foundation and fundamentals of GlassHouse, and his dynamic vision for the future plays a critical role in our mission to empower contractors to grow their businesses."

During his career, Tudor has served in management and executive positions for a wide range of enterprises, including field service management software, customer support solutions and fleet management. He is currently an executive vice president for the leading field service management platform, where he is delivering digital transformation to 120,000 frontline technicians working at small- and medium-sized businesses.

"GlassHouse represents the next generation of digital solutions for the trades," Tudor said. "Jimmy and his team recognize that success in this industry depends on empowering technicians and contractors, and they've developed a unique solution that allows them to work more efficiently and focus on great service and high-quality customer experience. I'm proud they've invited me to share their journey and excited about the continuing evolution of technology for the skilled trades."

GlassHouse allows operators in home services, trade businesses, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and pest control to easily access client reviews and get notifications about prospects so they can avoid potentially costly high-risk engagements and successfully align payment and engagement terms with customers.

For more information, visit https://www.glasshouse.biz/.

About GlassHouse

GlassHouse, the first customer intelligence platform for the trades and home services industries, empowers business owners to prioritize their best customers and enjoy the maximum return on their invested time and capital. Contractors can use GlassHouse to easily access insights about potential clients and prospects before committing to a job. For more information, visit https://www.glasshouse.biz.

