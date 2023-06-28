SkillGigs Named One of the Top 100 Largest U.S. Healthcare Staffing Firms in 2023

Skillgigs

28 Jun, 2023, 14:06 ET

HOUSTON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillGigs, Inc., an ecommerce talent marketplace that pairs skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with AI-matched opportunities, has been named one of the largest healthcare staffing firms in the U.S. in 2023 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). SkillGigs was ranked #100 on the list of Largest U.S. Healthcare Staffing Firms, and #68 on the list of Largest Travel Nurse Staffing Firms in the U.S. 2023 is the second year for SkillGigs on the travel nurse firm list, and the first year on the largest staffing firms list.

The healthcare staffing firms on this list represent more than 90% of the market and $61.7 billion in revenue. SkillGigs' placement on this list is a notable achievement, as the company is a technology platform for AI-powered direct talent sourcing, rather than a traditional recruiting firm. SkillGigs is also a Joint Commission Gold Seal certified staffing agency, which is also unusual among digital talent marketplaces.

"Our growing market share in the healthcare staffing space demonstrates that both hospitals and clinicians are hungry for 21st-century solutions," said SkillGigs CEO and Founder Kashif Aftab. "Being listed in the top 70 for travel nurse agencies, specifically, speaks volumes about the trust that travel nurses put into our brand. I am proud of the entire SkillGigs team for the work they have done, and look forward to continued innovation in this space."

The easy-to-use SkillGigs Travel Nurse Bidding feature allows job seekers to directly contact employers and bid on gigs in real time with their ideal pay rate. If they win a bid, this opens the interview process. Likewise, employers can submit a bid to any candidate, and start interviews with a new level of efficiency and transparency.

About SkillGigs, Inc.

SkillGigs, Inc. is an ecommerce talent marketplace that pairs skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with AI-matched work opportunities. Founded in 2017 on the belief that companies and talent should be able to interact seamlessly, SkillGigs is dedicated to empowering the users. SkillGigs elevates and maximizes the hiring process by removing traditional barriers. The company's patented AI software matches talent with jobs tailored to their skills, while giving companies with open positions strong candidates who are ready to work—all without a single recruiter. Learn more at skillgigs.com.

