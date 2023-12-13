SkillHero Expands Its Career Explorer to 35 Trades, Mapping Over 7,000 Skills to Create the Largest Trade Skills Database

News provided by

SkillHero

13 Dec, 2023, 08:43 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillHero, the leading software platform dedicated to assisting early career candidates in the skilled trades, introduces the expansion of its Career Explorer module. This dynamic resource has been meticulously crafted to empower individuals seeking to navigate the skilled trades by providing a comprehensive and engaging digital library of insights into a variety of career paths.

Continue Reading
SkillHero - Career Explorer
SkillHero - Career Explorer

The Career Explorer includes detailed information on 35 trades and 245 trade specialties within the Construction and Manufacturing industries. Members can build a solid foundation upon which to launch their professional journey by utilizing the Career Explorer to gain a clear understanding of each trade and specialty.

Included with Career Explorer is the Skill Central database which maps over 7,000 skills across Trades and career paths. The module's structured format ensures that individuals and employers can easily identify and develop the skills required for their chosen path. This database is instrumental in guiding individuals through their career progressions, from the initial steps as a Pre-Apprentice to the mastery of a Journeyman.

Trade skill dimensions include Trade Foundation, Physical, Tools & Equipment, and Technical skills. Core skills include Employability and Health & Safety, supported by SkillHero's education partnership with CareerSafe.

A Perfect Fit for Career and Technical Education (CTE) Programs

In service of the federal and state mandated program requirements for career path exploration in Career and Technical Education (CTE), the SkillHero Career Explorer is an invaluable asset for educators and institutions. By aligning with the curriculum standards of secondary CTE programs, this module offers a ready-to-use, comprehensive tool for career path exploration, simplifying program compliance and enriching the educational experience for students.

About SkillHero

SkillHero is a new workforce technology company serving the growing demand for talent in the skilled trades. SkillHero offers the resources, connections and pathways necessary for individuals to explore and begin a meaningful trades career.

For employers, SkillHero unlocks a more informed, motivated and diverse recruiting pipeline for the skilled jobs of today and tomorrow.

For more information about SkillHero and to begin using the ApprenticeConnect database, visit https://www.skillhero.works.

Media Contact:
Quincy Nadel
[email protected]
1-312-248-3520

SOURCE SkillHero

Also from this source

SkillHero and CareerSafe Announce Partnership for Skilled Trades Training

SkillHero and CareerSafe Announce Partnership for Skilled Trades Training

SkillHero, the leading career network for the skilled trades, is thrilled to announce its partnership with CareerSafe, the premier provider of...
SkillHero Launches the Largest Online Database of Construction Apprenticeships, Starting with Illinois and Wisconsin

SkillHero Launches the Largest Online Database of Construction Apprenticeships, Starting with Illinois and Wisconsin

SkillHero is proud to announce the launch of ApprenticeConnect, the largest searchable database of construction apprenticeships, currently in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Education

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.