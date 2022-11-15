Skillhub Black Friday Offer

Early bird Black Friday Announcement: best deal for top-selling products with Skillhub Promocode

Skillhub - Professional Resume Writing and Editing Service

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillhub announces its Black Friday Sale. Skillhub , a professional resume writing, and editing service, offers an extra 10% off its most popular bundle Resume+Cover Letter+LinkedIn. Getting a resume bundle spares job seekers a lot of headaches, leaving candidates ready in case recruiters ask for further information besides the resume. In addition, buying the whole package saves time and money and helps to land a job more quickly.

Skillhub Resume Bundle - Faster And More Convenient

When purchased together, a resume, cover letter, and LinkedIn profile have a series of perks, and here are a few of them.

Same writer . Separately purchasing a resume, cover letter, and LinkedIn carries the risk that the writer who has done the first document might not be available, and the client will have to wait or order from another writer. Simultaneously getting three products guarantees that the same writer will do the work aligning overall tone and writing style.

. Separately purchasing a resume, cover letter, and LinkedIn carries the risk that the writer who has done the first document might not be available, and the client will have to wait or order from another writer. Simultaneously getting three products guarantees that the same writer will do the work aligning overall tone and writing style. Time . The client won't have to explain the job experience, skills, and education three times to three people. Place the order once, talk to the expert and let the writer complete the job.

. The client won't have to explain the job experience, skills, and education three times to three people. Place the order once, talk to the expert and let the writer complete the job. Price. Purchasing the resume bundle is more affordable than each product separately. It's a great deal not only for Black Friday.

Skillhub: Same-Day Resume Service

Along with the advantages mentioned above, Skillhub offers same-day service in case of urgent orders, and according to statistics, clients land an interview in 4 weeks. In addition, for rare instances when a client is unhappy with the order, there's a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Skillhub Promocode

Looking for a job is a process that takes time and accurate preparation. A resume, cover letter, and LinkedIn are perfect for an impeccable first impression. However, trusting a professional writer to help with this job is an investment that won't take long to pay back.

An all-encompassing approach will upgrade any job search, use Skillhub promocode BLACKFRIDAY2022 to get an extra 10% off the resume package.

About Skillhub

Skillhub is a professional resume writing and editing service. The company knows the struggle of job searching and made it its mission to help professionals get their dream job. With 50+ expert writers, they've improved more than 560 careers thanks to a personal approach. A professional resume, cover letter, and a strong LinkedIn profile are game changers for each candidate, and Skillhub made it possible and affordable for anybody.

Name of Media Contact: Perla Aroyo

Contact Phone: +13029663984

Contact Email: [email protected]

Company Name: Skillhub

Website URL: www.skillhub.com

SOURCE Skillhub