SkillHub launches LinkedIn profile writing service to help candidates get more interviews in 2021

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The job market is becoming more and more competitive every year. The rules of the game are constantly changing. And even seasoned veterans must constantly adapt to avoid getting left behind.

LinkedIn has over 740 million registered members and around 55 million official companies

Over 75% of major companies use ATS bots to screen candidates

Almost 80% of qualified applicants are rejected by ATS bots

In today's age of automation, jobseekers can get left behind before they even enter the competition. But following all of these rules just to create a resume can be pretty tough. Luckily, there is a way to boost one's chances during the applicant tracking process.

SkillHub announces the launch of the new LinkedIn profile writing service designed to help every job applicant to get out there and be noticed by an applicant tracking system. Users will be able to convert their LinkedIn profile to a resume with the help of experienced professionals.

SkillHub is the number one online resume writing service out there, created to support professionals during their job search with pro CV services. The service has a huge pool of professional writers, who know all the peculiarities of writing a bot-beating resume that gets past an ATS system with ease and, thus, helps jobseekers get their career on track.

How Does It Work?

Here are some of the core services offered by SkillHub

Professional resume writing

Editing

Cover letter writing

CV writing

ATS optimization

All of these services are aimed at helping specialists across all industries and of all professional levels to showcase their accomplishments and experiences in such a way as to get noticed by recruiters and make them want to employ them.

Things like adding a separate resume file and ATS keywords to one's LinkedIn profile might not seem too important. But statistics show that it can make a world of difference for virtually all sorts of professionals. Without ATS optimization a resume might not even get to a human recruiter as it would be filtered out by a bot early on.

Aiming for Results

Today, LinkedIn is one of the major channels used by recruiters for hunting talents. Therefore, having a well-organized LinkedIn resume these days gives its owner a huge competitive advantage.

The core goal of SkillHub's new service is to help jobseekers get hired in no time. The platform's LinkedIn resume writers are top-rated experts with years of experience, who know how to help clients stand out from the crowd. Their core mission is to help candidates put their best accomplishments and skills on display, and wrap them up in a professionally looking LinkedIn profile resume that can surpass ATS bots, outshine the competitors, and bring more interview invitations.

Teaming up with professional LinkedIn profile writers from SkillHub is a sure way for candidates to emphasize their biggest achievements, make the best impression on hiring managers, increase their visibility for an ATS, and get hired.

