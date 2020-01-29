Skilli World is Hosting a $15K Giveaway in February to Celebrate the Trivia App's Winter Growth

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skilli World, a "Real Money Trivia" app, has announced it's giving away $15,000 in free tournaments throughout February to celebrate the trivia app's continued growth since its official launch in September of 2019. Some of these free-to-play tournaments include trivia from Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Marvel vs. DC, and many more. The objective of the campaign is to give back to the existing Skilli World community and to allow new players to win real money without risk.

Skilli World is a trivia app that enables players to test their skill and knowledge to earn real money. Within the app, there are Caribbean space-huts that run trivia tournaments 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trivia questions are based on exciting topics that include popular movies, TV shows, entertainment, science, history, sports and much more. Users can check out Skilli World's schedules directly in the app.

Every day, the mystical Skilli hosts a Daily Mastermind Tournament ("DMT") that is open to all players and starts at 9:30 p.m. EST. The DMT asks five true or false questions per tournament and has a guaranteed prize pool of $1,000 USD. To get paid real money, all players have to do is answer all five questions correctly; and don't worry if you get one wrong – a SkillUP (second life) can be used to get back in the game. DMT prizes are split equally, so if there are 1,000 players and 100 answer all five questions correctly, those 100 split the prize pool.

Unlike other trivia apps, Skilli World sets a maximum limit on the number of players in its Daily Mastermind Tournament. This allows Skilli World to have one of the best player-to-prize ratios, rivaling the payouts of other trivia apps.

"This February is all about giving back to the players," says Matthew De Angelis, co-founder of Skilli World. "To our existing community, we know they will greatly appreciate us raising the DMT prize to $1,000 a night with $15,000 in free tournaments. To all new players, February is the perfect month to play without risk, get a feel for the app, and see why Skilli World has become the best trivia app to make real money."

For more information and to play trivia, download the app at iOS and Android or visit SkilliWorld.com. To view Skilli World's February $15K Giveaway tournament schedule, visit www.skilliworld.com/2.

About Skilli World

Skilli World was created by technology company Under The Tree Ltd. to bring real money trivia to the real world. More information can be found at SkilliWorld.com or connect with them on social media on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Matthew De Angelis, Co-Founder

info@skilliworld.com

Related Images

skilli-world-is-hosting-a-15k.jpg

Skilli World is Hosting a $15K Giveaway in February to Celebrate the Trivia App's Winter Growth

Skilli World is a 'Real Money Trivia' app that asks only 5 true or false questions in its $1,000 Daily Mastermind Tournament.

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUOkUeMboTI

SOURCE Skilli World

Related Links

http://SkilliWorld.com

