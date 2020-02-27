Skilli World Now Home to the Largest Daily Cash Prize Trivia Tournament, Extends Free-to-Play Trivia Event to New Users

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the sudden shutdown of popular quiz app HQ Trivia, the Skilli World trivia app is now home to the largest daily cash prize trivia tournament. In the month of February, Skilli World's combined free-to-play and paid-entry tournaments had hundreds of players competing for a $1,000 prize every single night. With a large community of trivia-loving players displaced and dissatisfied with other platforms' limited prizing techniques, Skilli World is offering a free-to-play event on March 1, at 9:30 p.m. EST, allowing new users to win $2,000 in one of their daily cash prize tournaments.

"Having a pay-to-play model means a significantly smaller playerbase, meaning bigger prizes for those ready to take part," says Matt De Angelis, Skilli World co-founder. "By removing the large majority of those who are looking for something for nothing, we're creating an infinitely better experience for those who pay-to-play."

Skilli World's hybrid approach regarding free-to-play gaming and real money trivia tournaments ensures that everyone who plays has the opportunity to win real money. By incorporating an entrance fee for real money games, Skilli World ensures that there will be continuous growth and a sustainable business model moving forward. Traditional free-to-play trivia apps have proven that long-term sustainability is not feasible since the numbers just don't add up.

In traditional free-to-play models, an average of 50,000 to 100,000 players would compete for the same $1,000 prize. On Skilli World, only 400 to 600 players compete for that same $1,000 prize. As the number of participants increases on Skilli World, so does the prize pool. For example, 1,000 players per night will increase the nightly prize to $3,000. With 3,000 players, a $10,000 prize pool. With 10,000 players, the nightly prize would increase to $40,000; the prizes scale accordingly to the number of participants. Projections indicate that with continued growth, Skilli World will be able to increase the daily prize pool to at least $5,000 by May.

"We want to welcome new players with our free-to-play promotion, as well as introduce ourselves to those that have yet to warm up to the idea of an entry fee," adds De Angelis. "We're confident those players will see the value after seeing for themselves how easy it is to win some real money on Skilli World."

The-free-to-play tournament takes place on March 1 at 9:30 p.m. EST. To win the $2,000 prize, players must correctly answer five true-or-false questions. To download the app and register, scan the QR code or visit skilliworld.com/download.

About Skilli World

Created by technology company Under The Tree Ltd., Skilli World is a trivia app that enables players to test their skill and knowledge to earn real cash prizes. Within the app, there are Caribbean space-huts that run trivia tournaments 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To get paid real money, all players have to do is answer five true or false questions correctly. For more information and to download the app, visit SkilliWorld.com.

