Skillibrium Announces the Launch of its Coaching Platform Designed Specifically for Go-To-Market Teams

News provided by

Skillibrium

16 Aug, 2023, 13:56 ET

Real-Time Collaboration to Help Companies Reach New Levels of Performance and Growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Skillibrium launches its customizable, proactive coaching platform for Go-to-Market (GTM) leaders and their teams. Skillibrium is both methodology and training content agnostic, giving the ability to increase organizational alignment and reduce skills training ramp time within pre-sales, sales, and post-sales teams. By establishing a coaching program and a role-based skills baseline, organizations can continuously improve their teams through reinforcement, leading to better performance.

Continue Reading
Skillibrium logo
Skillibrium logo

Despite the enormous global spend on training, leaders are struggling to achieve their desired results for critical business needs including for their people. This can be in part to "The Forgetting Curve" concept where 75% of what is taught tends to be forgotten within just six days if it is not continuously reinforced.

"The power of a great selling process rests on situational skills training, a methodical approach and continuous coaching," said Bart Fanelli, CEO and Founder at Skillibrium. "No matter how great the methodology or training, if new skills were not applied soon and reinforced via regular coaching, the benefits would diminish over time. Our mission is to change that with Skillibrium and create a simple platform to reinforce skills training, ultimately minimizing The Forgetting Curve."

Here's how it works:

  • Departments (Revenue, Operations, Enablement, HR, or L&D) identify a "Skill/Ability" baseline program focused on their methodology and skills supporting their sales process.
  • Based on the defined program, team members complete role-focused "Skill/Ability & Willingness" assessments.
  • Leaders coach their team members to close gaps in "Skill/Ability & Willingness," helping make quantifiable improvements to performance.
  • The Skillibrium four-quadrant matrix tracks coaching over time, creating a clear picture of a "Skill/Ability & Willingness" baseline and where attention is needed most.

"Building a culture of constant improvement is the cornerstone to a successful field organization. We need to ensure that all our teams are fully supported and developed in a fair and factual way," said Larkin Kay, Vice President - Enablement, Ping Identity. "Skillibrium brings transparency to the process of evaluating our people individually, and as a team, across a consistent baseline - whether they are in presales, sales or post sales."

To try the platform, visit skillibrium.com.

About Skillibrium
Based in Atlanta and Austin, at Skillibrium, we understand that the success of go-to-market (GTM) organizations hinges on a cohesive and motivated team. That's why we've developed a comprehensive and holistic platform designed to streamline and optimize team performance, ensuring everyone is aligned and moving in the same direction. Our platform combines structural knowledge with transparency tools, empowering GTM teams to function more cohesively. With an unwavering commitment to ethics, Skillibrium is dedicated to assisting companies in achieving organic growth to create a positive impact on businesses and society. Skillbrium. Grow together. Learn more at skillibrium.com.

SOURCE Skillibrium

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.