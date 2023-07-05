Skillnote Listed on SAP Store Under SAP Spotlight Partner Apps

TOKYO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skillnote" management system provided by Skillnote Corporation was introduced as one of the 44 partner solutions listed on the SAP Store as SAP Spotlight Partner Apps. SAP Spotlight Partner Apps are introduced by SAP as partner applications especially recommended by SAP on the SAP Store providing various SAP solutions and industry-specific solutions developed with partners.

Skillnote develops and provides the "Skillnote" skill management system for realizing systematic human resource development and human resource assignment utilizing competence information that is information related to people's capabilities such as the skills, knowledge and licenses of employees in the manufacturing industry. It has been trusted and praised by many customers mainly in the manufacturing industry until now, with 150,000 cumulative users and a continuous usage rate of 99.7%, with the number of companies utilizing it also increasing.

Due to being introduced as an SAP Spotlight Partner App, Skillnote will utilize the various support of SAP and assist the resolution of issues in the rapidly changing manufacturing industry as a leading company in the digitalization of competence information, which is seeing increasing global demand, and the utilization of such data.

Comment from Kishie Hattori, Chief Partner Officer, SAP Japan Co., Ltd.

"I am pleased that Skillnote was introduced on the SAP Store as one of the 44 global partner solutions offered as SAP Spotlight Partner Apps. Through a strong partnership with Skillnote, we will support customers' digital transformation efforts."

About the partnership between SAP and Skillnote

After participating in the first round of the "SAP.iO Foundry Tokyo" acceleration program hosted by SAP Japan in 2019, Skillnote was certified as a SAP® PartnerEdge Silver Partner in May 2020, and has collaborated with SAP Japan in the area of human resource management centered on joint proposals by SAP SuccessFactors and Skillnote. The two companies along with Fujitsu and Kawasaki Heavy Industries also announced last November that they are considering collaboration aimed at the provision of a platform service for supporting DX in the manufacturing industry.

In addition, in 2023, "Skillnote" was also chosen among SAP Industry Cloud Solutions, which is a group of solutions tailored to the needs of the industry. Selection in the manufacturing industry is a first for Japan.

Skillnote Corporation (head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takafumi Yamakawa) was founded in 2016 and is a global company providing the Skillnote skill and training management system focused on manufacturing sites. With the vision of "Realize a world where all workers can grow and have a fulfilling career" the company is aiming for the realization of a society where everyone involved in manufacturing works energetically by scientifically analyzing the growth of people working in manufacturing. See https://www.skillnote-global.com/ for details.

