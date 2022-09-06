Skillnote to Unify Service and Company Name With Implementation of Full-Scale Global Operations

Also launching global website

TOKYO , Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillnote Corporation ("Skillnote"), a company leading skill management in the manufacturing industry, has changed the name of its "SKILL NOTE" skill management system provided since 2016 to "Skillnote" from September 5 to unify it with the company name. The company has also changed its corporate logo and launched a global website.

Change of corporate logo

The change in the representation of the service name is aimed at strengthening global branding of Skillnote and improving the user experience as the company implements full-scale global operations. Eliminating the difference between the company name and the service name for simplification and ease of understanding will further strengthen the identity of the company and service with the aim of increasing global recognition.

Change of representation of service name

Before change

SKILL NOTE

After change

Skillnote

Launch of global website

Global website (English)

https://www.skillnote-global.com/

Global operations of Skillnote

Skillnote is implementing full-scale global operations. The company completed localization (including English, Chinese, Spanish, Thai and others) this January and has commenced the provision of global services. It launched the Global Development Group and is accelerating business negotiations with companies worldwide and the overseas subsidiaries of Japanese companies. At present, there are plans to introduce Skillnote for service engineers at all of Mitutoyo Corporation's overseas sites following the introduction of the service in Japan. A proof of concept is also being implemented with the aim of introduction of the service at NGK ELECTRONICS DEVICES (M) SDN. BHD., the Malaysian subsidiary of NGK ELECTRONICS DEVICES, INC.

About the Skillnote skill management system

Skillnote is a cloud-based service enabling the centralized management and operation of competence matrices that have conventionally been managed on manufacturing sites using paper or spreadsheet software. The registration and visualization of manufacturing site skill and training data enables the realization of systematic human resource development and personnel assignment utilizing skill data, and contributes to the resolution of issues related to human resource management in the manufacturing industry such as the transfer of skills, multi-skill training and industry-ready personnel.

About Skillnote

Skillnote Corporation (head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takafumi Yamakawa) was founded in 2016 and is a global company providing the Skillnote skill and training management system focused on manufacturing sites. With the vision of "Realize a world where all workers can grow and have a fulfilling career" the company is aiming for the realization of a society where everyone involved in manufacturing works energetically by scientifically analyzing the growth of people working in manufacturing. See https://www.skillnote-global.com/ for details.

