SkillPath and Graceland University Introduce Graceland Forward, a Fast-Track Continuing Education Program for Adult Learners

Skillpath

15 Sep, 2023, 10:18 ET

Professionals gain career-advancing skills with Graceland Forward's accelerated certificate courses.

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For many professionals, building confidence in their skills is more important than ever. That's why SkillPath, a professional learning and development provider, and Graceland University have joined together to launch Graceland Forward, a continuing education program that provides training for immediate impact.

Jointly developed by Graceland University faculty and SkillPath content creators, the Graceland Forward non-degree certificate programs are short, intensive and career focused. These workshops are developed to provide alternative credentials to adult learners and offer new strategies for solving today's workplace challenges. The instructors delivering the seminars are experienced business professionals, offering real-world examples and exercises.

"For both employers and employees, continuous learning and upskilling is a necessity," says Michele Markey, CEO of SkillPath. "Businesses are encountering new technologies and labor shortages. Workers need to be able to easily navigate career transitions or promotions with the right skills. Leadership skills, people skills and digital skills are in particularly high demand."

To meet the demands of busy professionals' schedules, all accelerated certificate programs are delivered online in live, interactive, three- to five-day sessions. In the coming months, Graceland Forward will add on-demand certificate programs to its offerings. Upon program completion, learners will receive a certificate of completion and digital eBadge from Graceland University.

Certificates are available in a variety of topic areas:

  • Coaching and Performance Management
  • Leadership and Management
  • Administrative Support
  • Strategic Leadership
  • Project Leadership
  • Communication, Presence and Influence
  • Human Resource Management
  • Microsoft Excel

"We're so pleased with these programs," said Jeff McElroy, Chair of Graceland University's C.H. Sandage School of Business and a faculty advisor for Graceland Forward. "They're affordable and highly relevant to adult learners' actual jobs."

"Learning isn't a moment in time at the front end of your career," said Graceland President Patricia H. Draves, PhD. "We've always been committed to lifelong learning and career excellence, and SkillPath has been a part of Graceland for more than 25 years. We're excited to tap into their expertise on professional learning and development as we move forward with this much-anticipated learning expansion."

To learn more about the specific courses or to register for an accelerated certificate program, visit Graceland.edu/GracelandForward

