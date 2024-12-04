SkillPath Celebrates New Website Launch with Special Offer

Business professionals save 15% off SkillPath training through December 30, 2024

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the growing demand for corporate training, SkillPath recently launched a new website with advanced search and cart functionality; and is commemorating the kickoff with a 15% discount.

Michele Markey, CEO, commented on the site saying, "Customers can now more easily explore hundreds of online and in-person training options. The search extends beyond course titles into the content itself. For example, if someone wants to learn about how to give employee feedback, they'll see several specific training options about that, but also management programs where giving feedback is one skill in a more comprehensive course."

Other site additions: Live chat, course satisfaction scores and streamlined checkout. Individual learners visiting the site can search not only by training topic, but based on preferred learning format: in-person, virtual, scheduled webinars or on-demand videos. And they can easily find a schedule of nationwide live events – upcoming workshops in a city near them.

Corporate training managers can now book multiple employees into scheduled public sessions. Or save money by setting up a private group session for their larger teams.

Phase two of the site build will occur in the coming months and will add a chatbot, suggested next steps for learners, and an enhanced experience for SkillPath Unlimited customers who enroll free as part of an annual subscription.

The special 15% off offer is good through December 31, 2024 using the code NEWSKILL, and applies to any scheduled webinar as well as live, instructor-led virtual and in-person public workshops.

About SkillPath

SkillPath is a 501(c)(3) learning and development organization, delivering strategic and innovative business training solutions to professionals worldwide since 1989. To learn more about SkillPath training, visit our website at www.skillpath.com .

SOURCE SkillPath