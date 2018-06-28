SkillPath Hires Longtime Sprint VP as Chief Learning Officer

At SkillPath, Fogleman will lead the instructional design team in refreshing the current content and planning new programs around the company's five pillars of learning: leadership, communications, teamwork, productivity and compliance.

"With our plans to grow all aspect of our business, we quickly realized we needed a CLO who provides strategic direction and leadership for our instructional design team," said Cam Bishop, SkillPath's President and CEO. "Dave brings to the company an impressive blend of skills in human resources, finance and operations."

From 1985 to 2016, Fogleman held various positions at Sprint, including eight years in a dual role as the Vice President of Sprint University and Human Resources Vice President, Account Management. In those positions, he was tasked with providing direction for the corporate university, focusing on high impact, cost-effective learning and delivery tools that improved customer service and sales.

During his tenure, Sprint University received national recognition from the Association of Talent Development (ATD), International Society for Performance Improvement (ISPI), Training magazine and more based on business impact, perceptual ROI, courseware and instructor results of the training.

"With my experience in learning and development at Sprint, I am excited to continue SkillPath's strategic growth plan by producing best-in-class programs that develop talent and maximize our clients' organizational performance," Fogleman said.

Fogleman is one of seven new executive team members at SkillPath. After Bishop joined the company in April 2017, he bolstered the leadership team with experts in human resources, finance, communications, information technology, sales, and learning and development.

About SkillPath

A leader in the learning and development industry since 1989, SkillPath delivers more than 16,000 training sessions each year and has enriched the professional and personal lives of 10 million individuals worldwide. As a nonprofit, SkillPath helps fund scholarships for students at Graceland University in Iowa. Learn more at www.skillpath.com

