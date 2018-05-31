SkillPath Unites Two Divisions Under the Enterprise Solutions Brand

"Benefits of well-implemented training range from higher profits to increased employee income and improvements in total shareholder return," said Jim McCabe, General Manager, SkillPath Enterprise Solutions. "Union of the two brands is the next step in streamlining the learning experience for our clients."

With the introduction of the Enterprise Solutions brand, SkillPath has launched a new Web site for its customized learning and development solutions for corporate, federal and partnership organizations. The mobile-friendly Web site, http://es.skillpath.com, provides easy site navigation and an enhanced reading experience from any device.

Visitors will find resources like industry research reports and white papers to help define an organization's learning and development path and information on more than 450 custom-created courses designed by Enterprise Solutions' in-house instructional design team. Courses are geared toward developing talent, promoting management and leadership success, cultivating professional communication skills, managing projects, implementing personal productivity and improving business and computer skills.

"SkillPath's talented team of Enterprise Solutions experts will continue to provide exceptional service to our clients, emphasizing a more holistic partnership through blended learning and development programs," McCabe said.

Introducing the Enterprise Solutions brand and Web site are only some of the notable moves made by SkillPath in the last year. The company has hired a new President and CEO, Cam Bishop, and added seven leaders to its senior management team. Most recently, SkillPath brought on training expert, author and speaker Michele Markey as Vice President of Training and longtime Sprint HR executive Dave Fogleman as Chief Learning Officer.

"As professional learning and development evolves, SkillPath must also adapt and grow," said Bishop. "This is an exciting time for the company. We are putting the right pieces in place to move SkillPath forward."

About SkillPath

A leader in the learning and development industry, SkillPath provides business professionals worldwide with strategic and innovative training solutions. A nonprofit, SkillPath helps fund scholarships for students at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.

