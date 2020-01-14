SkillPath Unveils Top Learning and Development Trends for 2020

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology plays a large role in how professional training is delivered, employee performance is detected and data is shared. SkillPath's newest report, Learning and Development Challenges to Overcome in 2020, explains how today's business leaders can be more agile by engaging employees through technology-based training.

"To keep the skills of your workforce relevant — and avoid gaps that can hurt performance and productivity — your training programs must be innovative and advanced," says Cam Bishop, President and CEO of SkillPath. "This white paper shares how technology can be a strong partner in your learning and development plans for 2020."

As technology continues to evolve, employers are challenged with ensuring their employees' skills match workplace demands. Workers also indicate they want to learn new skills and sharpen their current ones to stay competitive.

As employers consider their learning and development strategies to meet the demands of the present-day workforce, SkillPath's research indicates that employers should focus on:

Upskilling and reskilling current employees

Engaging members of the gig economy

Turning to a "design thinking" training model

Increasing self-directed learning

Creating better mobile learning content

Using supplemental video content

Making exceptional learning and development a higher priority

"Employees are more successful when they have access to effective, agile and flexible training that continually closes skill gaps," says Bishop. "Fortunately, technology is making it easier to narrow the learning curve."

The new report can be downloaded at www.skillpath.com/land/trends19.

About SkillPath

A leader in learning and development, SkillPath provides organizations worldwide with strategic and innovative training solutions. Our onsite training, content and curriculum, public seminars and e-learning programs are actively used by Fortune 1000 firms and all 15 departments of the federal government. SkillPath was launched in 1989 and is proud to have helped the careers of more than 10 million professionals worldwide. A 501c3 nonprofit organization, SkillPath helps fund scholarships for students at Graceland University. Learn more at www.skillpath.com

